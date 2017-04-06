News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Array Technologies Completes Duke Energy Renewables' 25MW Project in New Mexico
Onsite ribbon cutting event to honor Caprock Solar Farm's completion is scheduled for April 12
The Caprock solar project will bring renewable energy to about 5,000 homes across Quay County. This is one of the first sites to utilize Array's new vertical mount motor technology, which ensures flood-plain compatibility, increasing reliability over a project's expected 30-year lifespan.
Array's design philosophy is focused on providing the most robust and reliable solar tracking solutions to customers, and the new vertical mount motor technology is just one example of the company's continued innovations toward this goal. As part of Array's mission to continuously improve durability, this technology is now the new standard for all Array installations.
"We're proud to partner with Duke Energy Renewables and bring even more clean, reliable energy to residents in our home state of New Mexico," said Ron Corio, CEO of Array Technologies. "From more than 28 years of experience, we've learned that anything that can happen in the field, will happen in the field. We're excited to integrate our new vertical mount motor technology and increase resilience at the Caprock project site."
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the Caprock Solar Farm in Tucumcari, New Mexico on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m.
About Array Technologies, Inc.:
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.
About Duke Energy Renewables:
Duke Energy Renewables primarily acquires, develops, builds and operates wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental U.S. The portfolio includes nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage assets. Duke Energy Renewables' renewable energy includes utility-scale wind and solar generation assets which total 2,900 MW across 14 states from 20 commercial wind and 63 solar projects. The power produced from renewable generation is primarily sold through long-term contracts to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and commercial and industrial customers. Learn more at www.duke-energy.com/
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is an S&P 100 Stock Index company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.
Contact
Denise Hugo
***@arraytechinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse