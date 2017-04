MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Will Be Honored at Make A Wish® Hudson Valley's Wish Ball, May 12

Fundraiser at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion to Help Grant Wishes for Local Children with Life-Threatening Medical Conditions

-- Major League Baseball Commissioner (MLB)will be honored at this year's annual, where supporters of Make-A-Wish®Hudson Valley are looking to help grant the pending wishes for more than 150 local children with life-threatening medical conditions.The gala, which is the chapter's biggest fundraiser each year, will get underway at 6 PM, Friday, May 12, at the historic Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion, former estate of Mark Twain, in Tarrytown, New York.Manfred, along with hundreds of other distinguished guests and community leaders from throughout the Hudson Valley, will pay tribute to the courage of the more than 2,500 children whose wishes have been granted since the chapter was established in 1986. That night, the joy of their wishes, love of their families and the many donors and volunteers who have made dreams come true will be celebrated., President and CEO of Make-A-WishHudson Valley, said that it was "very exciting to have Manfred as our honoree and to recognize him for his contributions to our important mission," adding: "He and his family, who live in the Hudson Valley, have been long-time supporters of the chapter. For the past two years— and with a third year set for June 1— his participation in the JP Doyle's Charity Softball Game has helped raise more than $40,000 for the cause."The softball fund-raising initiative, which brings together sports celebrities, is led by, Chair of the Board of Directors, long-time supporter of the chapter, and co-owner of JP Doyle's Restaurant and Public House in Sleepy Hollow.Manfred was elected as MLB's 10Commissioner on August 14, 2014 by vote of the 30 Major League Clubs and officially became the sport's leader on January 25, 2015.In his first year as Commissioner, Manfred set goals for the industry that focused on the expansion of youth participation, international growth, improved pace of game, the infusion of technology into the game, increased marketing of the game's young stars and furtherance of the game's diversity goals.Manfred became MLB's Chief Operating Officer in 2013. Prior to that, he had served as an MLB Executive Vice President since 1998, directing all collective bargaining issues, including successful renewals of the Basic Agreement in 2002, 2006 and 2011.Manfred is a graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Law School. He and his wife, Colleen, have four adult children.As in prior yearsof NBC'sandof WHUD'swill serve ascelebrity co-hosts for the evening's festivities.The popular, which sells out early, will feature live and silent auctions, cocktails, dinner and dancing to the music of "Tramps Like Us." Guests will have the unique opportunity to adopt a child's wish during the evening's live auction.Tickets are $425 per person or $4,000 for a table of 10. Also available are sponsorship opportunities ranging from $3,750 to $15,000 and Journal ads ranging from $250-$1,000. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit http://501auctions.com/ hvwishball2017 or call Megan Laurelli, Manager of Philanthropy, at the Wish House; (914) 478-9474.About Make-A-WishHudson ValleyMake-A-Wish®grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. The wish experience is a community effort involving volunteers, staff, donors and medical professionals working in tandem to make each wish come true. Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter has granted wishes to over 2,500 children in the community it serves. The Chapter's territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The Chapter is a proud participant of the Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Program, which indicates that the organization has met the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 80% of all funds raised goes to program services. For more information about the Hudson Valley Chapter visit www.hudson.wish.org