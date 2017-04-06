Creatrix Campus releases fully customizable student survey software for courses & teaching

Using course evaluation system enable students to learn that they can engage in self-assessment and continuous improvement of performance throughout their lives.

Course evaluation tools enable administrators to collect constructive feedback from students, which helps educators to enhance course quality, track student progress, improve teaching methods, and enhance learning outcomes to prepare students for future employability. Educators are faced with numerous challenges in paper-based course evaluations including substantial investment of staff time and resources, huge paper costs, creating questions, administering course evaluations in the classroom for a large number of students, and lower response rate from students. Creatrix Campus offers a comprehensive solution for the design and administration of effective course evaluation surveys and increase student response rates. Implementing a comprehensive course/faculty evaluation system enable administrators to create custom surveys and reports with a variety of question styles using question libraries to measure, and use them for longitudinal surveys. Students can take evaluations in computers and mobile devices and track the progress in real time. Administrators can generate dashboards and reports in minutes for better decision making.