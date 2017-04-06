 
Creatrix Campus releases fully customizable student survey software for courses & teaching

Using course evaluation system enable students to learn that they can engage in self-assessment and continuous improvement of performance throughout their lives.
 
 
Course Evaluation Workflow
Course Evaluation Workflow
 
SAN ANTONIO - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Creatrix Campus gather insightful data to develop strategies to restructure teaching and learning, coupled with new approaches to course evaluation and professional development for faculty.

Student feedback surveys on courses provide direct, honest responses with regard to numerous aspects of a course including course content, assessments, learning activities, and teaching effectiveness.  Course evaluation tools enable administrators to collect constructive feedback from students, which helps educators to enhance course quality, track student progress, improve teaching methods, and enhance learning outcomes to prepare students for future employability.

Educators are faced with numerous challenges in paper-based course evaluations including substantial investment of staff time and resources, huge paper costs, creating questions, administering course evaluations in the classroom for a large number of students, and lower response rate from students.

Creatrix Campus offers a comprehensive solution for the design and administration of effective course evaluation surveys and increase student response rates. Implementing a comprehensive course/faculty evaluation system enable administrators to create custom surveys and reports with a variety of question styles using question libraries to measure, and use them for longitudinal surveys. Students can take evaluations in computers and mobile devices and track the progress in real time. Administrators can generate dashboards and reports in minutes for better decision making.

The functionality, versatility, and ease of use of survey software make Creatrix Campus the ideal survey solution for the higher education industry.

About Creatrix Campus

Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.

For more information or to make a free consultation, visit

https://www.creatrixcampus.com/course-evaluation-software

https://www.creatrixcampus.com/faculty-evaluation-system

Contact

Sriram S

+1 210 417 4073

sriram@anubavam.com

7801 Broadway Ste 205

San Antonio, Texas - 78209

United States

Source:Anubavam LLC.
Click to Share