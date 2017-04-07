 
Industry News





ProMat 2017 Materials Handling Developments Profiled by Industrial Journalist TR Cutler

ProMat 2017 Materials Handling Developments Profiled by Industrial Journalist TR Cutler
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Attendees at ProMat 2017 viewed the latest solutions to move business forward as the industry's leading innovators showcase their latest manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment and systems. ProMat is where manufacturing and supply chain professionals come to take supply chain to the next level of success.  The event ended last Thursday, April 6.

Cutler is ranked as the leading manufacturing journalist worldwide and a contributing editor for hundreds of publications annually. Thomas R. Cutler has been writing extensively about manufacturing and industry for more than twenty years.  According to Cutler, "The dynamic stories of global manufacturers and best-practices create a never-ending stream of feature articles and important, newsworthy content. There are challenges to be sure along with opportunities for growth and worthy of media attention which is the purpose of the global Manufacturing Media Consortium."

About TR Cutler, Inc.

TR Cutler, Inc. was founded seventeen years ago by Thomas R. Cutler. Cutler is the President and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), the largest manufacturing communication firm worldwide with four dozen industry experts and thought leaders on staff. Cutler maintains extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, economists, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide and has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, which now has more than 6,000 global members including journalists, editors, publishers, and economists, worldwide writing about trends, industrial data, manufacturing case studies, material handling profiles, and robotics feature articles. Cutler works with thousands of media outlets to expand the coverage and importance of the manufacturing media coverage.

Cutler has authored more than 6,000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals each published in leading monthly trade magazines, B2B periodicals, blogs, and marquis publications globally. Cutler is the most published freelance industrial journalist worldwide, and more than 3500 industry leaders follow Cutler on Twitter daily at @ThomasRCutler.

Contact
Thomas R. Cutler
President/ CEO/ Journalist
***@trcutlerinc.com
