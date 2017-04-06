News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Embien Technologies launches eStorm-B1 – an Automotive Ready Bluetooth Low Energy Module
Embien Technologies proudly announces the expansion of eStorm series with the launch of eStorm-B1 –an automotive ready BLE Module. Powered by industry leading KW36A SoC from NXP, the module is expected to transform low power connectivity.
Speaking at the launch, Saravana Pandian Annamalai, CEO of Embien said "While BLE has become the most preferred connectivity technology for the CE market; automotive domain was lagging behind for want of readymade modules ready to meet its stringent requirements. Today eStorm-B1 becomes the first automotive ready module to be powered by NXP KW36A giving a huge time to market advantage for Automotive OEM's." Embien sees a huge market potential with eStorm-B1 as the industry is looking for low-cost smart phone connectivity with cars and bikes to provide a in-depth view of the internals of the automotive unit to the user.
Embien's eStorm-B1 is ready to deploy model with which BLE connectivity can be added to existing design on the go via multiple host interface options available. NXP KW31Z/KW36A BLE SoC in the module integrates MCU with ARM Cortex – M0+ Core, 512KB flash memory and 128KB SRAM for processing. As an ultra low power consuming device it finds its applications in Industrial automation, Healthcare devices, Wireless sensor networks etc.
With the features like separate stack availability for I2C, SPI, UART and CAN connectivity, AES-128 algorithm and OTA programming support, eStorm-B1 enables the user to build smart and secured devices for IoT applications.
For more details visit http://www.embien.com/
About Embien:
Embien Technologies is a technology solution provider catering to automotive and industrial automation, healthcare and consumer segments. Targeting IVI Systems and Connected Systems, Embien also offers embedded software and product development support including Virtualization, Boot time reduction, Linux, Android OS Customization, Theming and driver development services etc.
Contact
Embien Technologies (India) Private Limited
+91-452-4961900
sales@embien.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse