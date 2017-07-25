 
Industry News





Embien and MAS Elettronica Announces a strategic Partnership

Embien Technologies and MAS Elettronica Announce a strategic partnership leveraging each other's strengths to deliver integrated product development services and solutions to their customers.
 
 
MADURAI, India - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- India and Italy – Embien Technologies, a leading technology solution provider in embedded domain with primary competency in software development and MAS Elettronica, a company specialized in embedded solutions providing hardware solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership. The partnership will combine Embien's expertise in software design services together with MAS Elettronica's SoM, SBC and development platforms to deliver customized solutions for their customers at a quickened phase.

Saravana Pandian Annamalai, CEO, Embien commented "Since inception, our focus has been primarily on embedded software helping customers bring up their platforms faster. In our experience, there is always a need for our clients for access to quality ready to use hardware platforms such as SoMs, SBCs and development kits from reliable vendor. With such an alliance with MAS Elettronica for the Indian and allied geographies, Embien can serve its customers better with a complete spectrum of offerings. Our offerings like aesthetic GUI support, power optimization, boot time optimization, GStreamer, Multimedia Stacks, etc on top of latest ARM platforms from MAS Elettronica will lead to product realization in short time. Both our companies have taken this significant step to improve our mutual offerings to the customer across domains medical, automotive, safety, infotainment and CE.

About this partnership, Sandro Mascetti, CEO of MAS Elettronica observed that "this partnership will give a great potential to both companies in their respective markets. We will be able to provide a real complete solution and fit completely the need of the customers".

About Embien technologies

Embien Technologies is a professional design services and solutions provider for the embedded domain in the consumer, industrial automation, automotive and semiconductor markets. With its tireless dedication, Embien have developed special capabilities and focus on IoT/Wearable segment and Android platform developments.

About MAS Elettronica

Mas Elettronica is an embedded solution provider in the Industrial, Medical, Automotive and Consumer markets. With its high engineering capabilities Mas Elettronica specifies, designs, and produces complete solutions to its customers providing high quality products. Specialized on arm architectures Mas Elettronica offers Linux and Android based Embedded systems.

For more details visit http://www.embien.com

