 
News By Tag
* Belo Paraben Free
* Belo Products
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Paranaque City
  Metro Manila
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Belo Paraben-Free Products FAQs

Belo Essentials is increasingly becoming a favorite beauty product brand.
 
PARANAQUE CITY, Philippines - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Belo Essentials is increasingly becoming a favorite beauty product brand. Some people are still skeptical about using it, however. Fret not, below are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions about Belo products.

•      Are there any side effects in using Belo Essentials?

There will be no side effects if the products are used as directed on the packaging. Belo products are safe because they contain no parabens and any other banned or harmful chemicals. The products are also dermatologically tested.

•      Can the Belo paraben-free products protect me?

Using the products does not make any user immune from the sun's harmful rays. Proper skin care must be observed at all times especially when exposed to the sun. For instance, use lotion with SPF 30 to protect your body and cream with SPF 15 to protect the face.

•      Can I use body products on my face?

While the products are paraben-freein general, Belo does not recommend using the products intended for the body on the face. The reason behind is the fact that the face is a more sensitive area. Belo face products have a milder formulation to suit the sensitivity of the face. In sum, Belo products (http://www.beloessentials.ph/product) are safe to use. However, make sure that you are using a product per the directions on how to use it properly. And ensure that you are using the right product for the face and body.
End
Source:Skin Care Products
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Belo Paraben Free, Belo Products
Industry:Beauty
Location:Paranaque City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Maria Isabel PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share