Belo Paraben-Free Products FAQs

-- Belo Essentials is increasingly becoming a favorite beauty product brand. Some people are still skeptical about using it, however. Fret not, below are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions about Belo products.There will be no side effects if the products are used as directed on the packaging. Belo products are safe because they contain no parabens and any other banned or harmful chemicals. The products are also dermatologically tested.Using the products does not make any user immune from the sun's harmful rays. Proper skin care must be observed at all times especially when exposed to the sun. For instance, use lotion with SPF 30 to protect your body and cream with SPF 15 to protect the face.While the products are paraben-freein general, Belo does not recommend using the products intended for the body on the face. The reason behind is the fact that the face is a more sensitive area. Belo face products have a milder formulation to suit the sensitivity of the face. In sum, Belo products ( http://www.beloessentials.ph/ product ) are safe to use. However, make sure that you are using a product per the directions on how to use it properly. And ensure that you are using the right product for the face and body.