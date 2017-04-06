News By Tag
Belo Paraben-Free Products FAQs
Belo Essentials is increasingly becoming a favorite beauty product brand.
• Are there any side effects in using Belo Essentials?
There will be no side effects if the products are used as directed on the packaging. Belo products are safe because they contain no parabens and any other banned or harmful chemicals. The products are also dermatologically tested.
• Can the Belo paraben-free products protect me?
Using the products does not make any user immune from the sun's harmful rays. Proper skin care must be observed at all times especially when exposed to the sun. For instance, use lotion with SPF 30 to protect your body and cream with SPF 15 to protect the face.
• Can I use body products on my face?
While the products are paraben-freein general, Belo does not recommend using the products intended for the body on the face. The reason behind is the fact that the face is a more sensitive area. Belo face products have a milder formulation to suit the sensitivity of the face. In sum, Belo products (http://www.beloessentials.ph/
