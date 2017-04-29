 
News By Tag
* Alice Eduardo
* Santa Elena Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Makati City
  Metro Manila
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Who is Alice Eduardo of Santa Elena Construction?

The name may seem familiar to you, and you might have heard it from somewhere.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Alice Eduardo
* Santa Elena Construction

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines

MAKATI CITY, Philippines - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- You might associate her name with one of the leading construction firms in the country—that is because Alice Eduardo is the President and CEO of one. Without a doubt, Alice Eduardo is a heroine of all sorts, having found and spearheading the Santa Elena Construction and Development Corporation, she has made a name for herself as early as 1995. Her success and accomplishments did not come without many trials though. At a young age, Alice has already considered a career in engineering, but as the industry is primarily dominated by males, she had more of a challenge establishing her skills and talent on the field. In fact, many have tried to dissuade her from this dream. Coming from a very traditional family, her very own mother had tried to discourage her from doing what was seen as man's job in the eighties. However, Alice had managed to prove that gender is immaterial when it comes to succeeding in the industry by providing consistent and quality service to her clients.

But you might ask, just how did this simple female entrepreneur succeed in her endeavors and make it big in the construction industry?

It all stemmed from a simple dream that Alice Eduardo of http://santaelenaconstruction.com had when she was young. As a girl, she was already fascinated with the logistics of construction and engineering. It interested her to know how roads and bridges were built and how it gave people ease of access to places—so much so, that she was certain this was what she would pursue. However, she chose to compromise with her mother who was against the idea; she took a course in management instead. From there, she helped the family business which specialized the export of garments and managed a rice mill owned by her parents. By 1995, she was presented with a unique opportunity to realize her dream when she was asked to supply steel to a construction project. Not wanting to disappoint, Alice did her best to meet her client's needs and demands, and from there, the conception of her construction company has begun. Unlike many individuals in the industry, Alice did not start with little tentative steps but rather went in big right away. This was largely because of success in her initial projects and a good track record. For someone who made it so big in the industry, we can truly say that nothing is impossible—whether that individual may be a man or a woman.

Contact
Santa Elena Construction
Development Corporation
***@gmail.com
End
Source:santa elena construction
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Alice Eduardo, Santa Elena Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Maria Isabel News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share