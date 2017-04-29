News By Tag
Who is Alice Eduardo of Santa Elena Construction?
The name may seem familiar to you, and you might have heard it from somewhere.
But you might ask, just how did this simple female entrepreneur succeed in her endeavors and make it big in the construction industry?
It all stemmed from a simple dream that Alice Eduardo of http://santaelenaconstruction.com had when she was young. As a girl, she was already fascinated with the logistics of construction and engineering. It interested her to know how roads and bridges were built and how it gave people ease of access to places—so much so, that she was certain this was what she would pursue. However, she chose to compromise with her mother who was against the idea; she took a course in management instead. From there, she helped the family business which specialized the export of garments and managed a rice mill owned by her parents. By 1995, she was presented with a unique opportunity to realize her dream when she was asked to supply steel to a construction project. Not wanting to disappoint, Alice did her best to meet her client's needs and demands, and from there, the conception of her construction company has begun. Unlike many individuals in the industry, Alice did not start with little tentative steps but rather went in big right away. This was largely because of success in her initial projects and a good track record. For someone who made it so big in the industry, we can truly say that nothing is impossible—whether that individual may be a man or a woman.
