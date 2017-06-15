News By Tag
About Alice Eduardo of Santa Elena Construction
While Santa Elena Construction is already an established name of prominence, the story behind its founder is much more fascinating. Aptly assigned the moniker a "woman of steel", Alice Eduardo lives up to that designated title quite literally.
However, her biggest obstacle was the discouragement that came from her mother. Coming from an incredibly traditional family, engineering was thought to be a man's job in the eighties, and her mother would have otherwise wanted her to take up a degree in medicine or nursing. Not one to be easily swayed, Alice came up with a compromise and got her degree in management. Over the next few years, she dutifully helped out in the family business which was garments export that shipped infant's and children's dresses to the United States. It was not long before then that she started managing a rice mill owned by her parents.
With her taking the reins of managing her family's different businesses, it was as if Alice did not only have the makings of a businesswoman but one who was groomed to run her own business as well. This experience of managing their family business would soon become one of the foundations in the pursuit of her dream. However, it was not until 1995 where her first big chance with construction would come when one of her customers asked her to supply steel for a building project which she readily accepted without any hesitation. It was that moment which marked her initial step towards the pursuit of her dream industry in construction.
Two of the defining virtues of Alice's company are passion and commitment to business, and as a result, she and her company have closed innumerable deals in the country. Her big break came with the Bacnotan Steel Plant located in Batangas where her company was assigned to the construction of its foundation. What followed was then a series of business deals and projects with business juggernauts such as SM group of companies. Evidently, she did well with these projects as soon enough, other companies and investors took notice. As a result, she was given more projects from the likes of Solaire Manila Belle Grande Casino and Resort to the Manila Bay Resort situated in Paranaque City.
Apart from these local projects, Alice was also the first Filipino contractor to do a power plant for Siemens—a true testament to her unyielding dedication to detail and hard work in order to meet the demands of her clients. Alice also does advocacy work during her spare time and is seen doing charity work at the Philippine General Hospital where she has donated a pediatric ward for cancer patients.
Indeed, passion and dedication have taken Alice Eduardo's business to places and as a result is the driving force behind her success. All in all, we could say that Alice Eduardo is a woman of steel who solidified her reputation in the construction company with steel.
For more information about Alice Eduardo, you can find it here: http://aliceeduardo.com/
