News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Through April Showers and More, Local Tech Company's Product Helps Prevent Basement Flooding
The PumpSpy Sump Pump Smart Outlet turns any sump pump into a connected smart device which sends alerts to your smart phone, tablet and computer if your sump pump has a problem. You can then take the necessary steps to prevent your basement from flooding.
Spring in Northeast Ohio means plenty of rain, which means plenty of water draining into basement foundations.
"Even the best sump pumps are mechanical devices that will eventually stop working," states Jeff Leonard, President of PumpSpy. "With a PumpSpy system, homeowners will know there is something wrong with the pump before flooding starts. Our system can detect many issues: frozen discharge lines, faulty switches, jammed pumps. We even alert you when your pump is approaching the end of it's expected working life, before it breaks down."
Many insurance companies are reducing or eliminating coverage for flooded basements caused by sump pump failure. "Homeowners who don't keep their sump pump in proper working condition may have their claims denied due to negligence. That won't happen to anyone with a PumpSpy system."
With PumpSpy, you receive updates on your primary sump pump status, AC power status, pump basin water level and much more, using PumpSpy's 24/7 Free Monitoring Service.
PumpSpy sends detailed alerts immediately through the PumpSpy App. You will receive text messages and emails if there is a power outage or a problem with your sump pump. The free PumpSpy App is available on both Itunes and Google Play.
"When you have a PumpSpy system, we watch your sump pump for you. You don't have to think about it."
The new PumpSpy Sump Pump Smart Outlet joins the successful PumpSpy Battery Backup System in preventing basement flooding.
The PumpSpy Smart Outlet and Battery Backup System are now available at homedepot.com, amazon.com and select Home Depot locations.
For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Jeff Leonard at 440.935.3789.
PumpSpy. Watching Your Sump Pump System 24/7
PumpSpy Technology, LLC
PumpSpy Technology, LLC was founded in 2013 with the goal of eliminating basement flooding due to mechanical issues. PumpSpy Technology specializes in sump pump manufacturing, M2M Technology, software design and cellular data.
The founders of PumpSpy Technology have over 75 combined years of sump pump and battery backup pump design, manufacturing and basement waterproofing experience.
Visit us at https://www.pumpspy.com
Contact
Jeff Leonard
***@pumpspy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse