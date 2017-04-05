News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow in Mallory's Footsteps at Peak XV
Bamboo Travel has created a new trip called 'Spirit of Tibet' which provides a chance to re-trace the steps of part of George Mallory's ill fated attempt (or was it?) to reach the summit of Everest in 1924.
In 1921, a British exploratory expedition identified Rongbuk in Tibet as the preferred base camp for the ill-fated summit attempt on 8 June 1924, which included George Mallory and Andrew Irvine. However, it has never been definitively proven if Mallory and Irvine perished on their way to the summit or on the way back.
One of the more romantic theories which suggests that they did reach the summit, was the fact that Mallory had promised to leave a photograph of his wife Ruth when he got there; when his body was finally discovered in 1999, there was no photograph of Ruth on his person, despite the fact that all his personal possessions, including his wallet, were in an excellently preserved condition.
In recent years, the road access to Rongbuk has improved, and it is now a relatively accessible place for spectacular views of Everest's North Face, and most visitors take the bus from the monastery guesthouse to Everest Base Camp viewing area at sunrise, as featured on Bamboo Travel's 'Spirit of Tibet' (http://www.bambootravel.co.uk/
For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Bamboo can tailor-make an excursion and arrange for special permits from the Tibet Mountaineering Association, to allow access past the check point, for a high-altitude trek to the Interim Camp on the East Rongbuk Glacier.
From this side of the mountain there are views of Advance Base Camp and the North Col, and trekkers will encounter expedition teams in the climbing season (a good level of fitness and experience of walking at high altitude is essential to complete the trek which takes 5-7 hours).
Bamboo Travel's Spirit of Tibet private tour is a comprehensive introduction to the country, and is conducted at a relaxed pace, covering the most significant monasteries around Lhasa and the provincial towns of Gyantse & Shigatse.
The holiday costs from £4495 per person (two sharing) which includes flights, all transportation, 16 nights' B&B (plus one dinner), road transfers and tours on a private basis, and a guide.
For further information about the trip and the trekking extension (£150 pp) call Bamboo Travel
on 020 7720 9285 (www.bambootravel.co.uk).
Bamboo Travel offers holiday itineraries to Tibet, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Borneo, Malaysia, Japan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Bhutan. Every trip can be tailored depending on personal requirements.
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse