Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market worth 4.40 Billion USD by 2022

Factors such as growing demand for mission critical communications and growing use of mobile radio communications in the transportation industry could lead to significant opportunities for this market in the near future.

Contact

Marketsandmarkets

***@gmail.com Marketsandmarkets

End

-- According to the new market research "Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market by Component (Hardware, and Software), Device Type (Portable, and Vehicular), Application (Commercial, and Public Safety), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", is expected to be worth USD 4.40 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.08% between 2017 and 2022. The major driver for the growth of the terrestrial trunked radio market is the growing demand of mission critical communications globally. The overall terrestrial trunked radio market is driven by factors such as transition of radio communication devices from analog to digital, and growing use of mobile radio communications in the transportation industry.Browse 66 market data tables and 65 figures spread through 183 pages and in-depth TOC on "Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market - Global Forecast to 2022"The market for portable devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. As portable radios are handy and easy to use, they account for the largest market share. These radios are mainly used for group call communications and are also known as professional mobile radios (PMR) or two-way wireless radios. The demand for TETRA technology in portable devices will likely boost the terrestrial trunked radio market in the near future.Military and defense is the largest application driving the growth of TETRA for mission critical operations. Terrestrial trunked radios are a vital part of every military setup, and thus are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Portable and vehicular radios are now available with inbuilt world class standard TETRA to cater to the needs of critical and seamless communications in military and defense, and homeland security. The application of TETRA in transportation covers land, air, and sea transport security. In air transport, information about arrival and departure of flights are conveyed and interoperated by security personnel via TETRA technology. Modern transport systems, such as highway, public transport, and port and airport facilities, have provided the society with numerous advantages in terms of increased travel opportunities and greater choice. The Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD) is focusing on making transport systems cleaner, safer, more efficient, and more affordable.The terrestrial trunked radio market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The reason for this growth is the huge population base, increasing adoption of TETRA networks, research and development (R&D) activities, and increasing focus on critical communications operations in this region. In APAC, the terrestrial trunked radio market is mainly driven by China and Japan because of the rapid pace of industrialization in these countries. Therefore, the terrestrial trunked radio market in APAC is expected to witness rapid growth between 2017 and 2022.Key players in the ecosystem of the terrestrial trunked radio market profiled in this report are Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Airbus Defense and Space Corporation (France), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Sepura PLC (UK), Simoco Group (UK), DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark), Rohill Engineering B.V. (Netherlands), Bitea Limited (UK), and Rolta India Limited (India).MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United StatesTel : 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com