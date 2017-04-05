News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Significant Product Upgrade of Mobile Workforce Solution
Cormant announces that it has launched the latest version of its leading mobile workforce solution with significant new functionality.
PowerForm™ transforms businesses that have been using paper based forms, with the expensive need for agents to travel to/from the office and subsequent encoding. The latest version, PowerForm™ 2.0, includes two new major functionalities – Reference Data and Calculations.
Reference Data allows clients to include a database in the smart phones of field agents with standard information that can be used automatically in PowerForms. This is important functionality for companies where large amounts of organized data needs to be readily available for use in the field. Examples include a customer database (delivery companies, loyalty systems), product lists and pricing (order forms) and inventory (service/repair companies).
The Calculations functionality allows PowerForm™ fields to be used together in computations within the form. This can be as simple as creating a total in an order forms. With all normally used operators available and with no limit on how many fields are used, however, clients can now use PowerForm™ with virtually any type of complex calculation.
Cormant has been a leading technology partner of one of the world's largest international courier companies for many years. With its domain knowledge of the courier industry and expertise in developing enterprise systems, a mobile workforce solution has been a natural strength for the company.
Ian Wilson, President and CEO of Cormant, said "PowerForm™ has helped companies to use smart phones in the field and leverage from the digital technologies. Clients have already benefited from the increased speed of processing at a lower cost, while the new Reference Data and Calculations functionalities extends the opportunities for use."
Wilson added: "The launch of iReport (www.iReport.ph) late last year showed how digital forms can be used in citizens' reporting and has already gain considerable interest and support. iReport is based on PowerForm and can also take advantage of these new advanced features."
Contact
Cormant Technologies Inc.
Ivy Lopez, Marketing Executive
***@cormanttech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse