HR Manager at Leading Mobile Workforce Solutions Company

Cormant Technologies Inc. ("Cormant") announces that it has appointed Ms. Tessa Lim as its new Human Resources Manager responsible for the development and delivery of HR strategy based at the company's headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

-- Tessa has over 10 years of work experience as an HR practitioner in various industries including retail, business process, logistics and distribution. Prior to joining Cormant, Tessa was an HR and Admin Manager with O+USA for five years. She has significant experience in recruitment, labor relations, employee engagement, and organizational development.With a long and successful career in HR roles, Tessa is well equipped to support the directors, senior managers and all of Cormant's staff.Ian Wilson, President and CEO of Cormant, said "Tessa has valuable expertise in the delivery of HR advice and supporting projects across different service areas to achieve organizational and business/strategic goals. Tessa will lead the entire HR function, which will help to support Cormant's growth and development of HR practices in all areas of operations."Wilson added: "This is an exciting time for Tessa to join Cormant as the company continues to benefit from a period of innovation and growth, particularly within the area of mobile workforce software solutions for enterprises. Following the launch of iReport (www.iReport.ph)late last year, Cormant has received considerable interest from companies in many industry sectors moving to use digital forms with a complete workflow."