NGCodec & VYUsync will showcase an Ultra-Low Latency H.265/HEVC Codec Solution based on Xilinx FPGAs at NAB Show 2017

LAS VEGAS - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- NAB Show 2017 – NGCodec® & VYUsync are proud to announce end to end ¼ frame ultra-low latency 4K HEVC/H.265 codec solutions on Xilinx FPGA Platforms. Both companies in their respective booths will be showing combined H.265/HEVC live encoder/decoder demos:

In the VYUsync Booth (#SU11321) a real-time 1080p60 video captured via live camera is encoded using NGCodec's real-time encoder and the same is decoded using VYUsync's real time HEVC decoder. The codec solution is already proven in the field & trusted by leaders in the broadcasting industry.

In the NGCodec Booth (#N2635SP-A) a live VR game playing  on a high end PC is encoded by NGCodec's real-time encoder running in a Xilinx FPGA PCIe card and streamed to the  VYUsync's real time HEVC decoder running in a remote FPGA card. The video is then sent to the HTC® Vive HMD. The demo runs at native resolution of the HTC Vive (2160 x 1200 at 90 fps) and uses just 0.2% of the uncompressed bit rate with no perceived latency or loss of image quality.

"VYUsync has developed a fully standards compliant H.265/HEVC video decoder which supports up to 4KP60  4:2:2, 12-bit in a Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA" said Oliver Gunasekara, CEO & Co-founder of NGCodec. "By working together VYUsync enhanced their decoder to support sub-frame low latency decoding"

"NGCodec 4K H.265/HEVC encoder family supports a range of resolutions and compression ratios for embedded, cloud transcoding and cloud VR applications" said Sivakiran Nagisetty,  CEO & Founder, VYUsync. "The close collaboration between NGCodec and VYUsync has enabled unique applications like Cloud VR to be possible"

To book a demo with NGCodec at NAB North Hall please use the widget on https://ngcodec.com/nab

To book a demo with VYUsync at NAB South Upper Hall please email Prajesh@vyusync.com

