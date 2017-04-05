Country(s)
Industry News
NGCodec & VYUsync will showcase an Ultra-Low Latency H.265/HEVC Codec Solution based on Xilinx FPGAs at NAB Show 2017
LAS VEGAS - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- NAB Show 2017 – NGCodec® & VYUsync are proud to announce end to end ¼ frame ultra-low latency 4K HEVC/H.265 codec solutions on Xilinx FPGA Platforms. Both companies in their respective booths will be showing combined H.265/HEVC live encoder/decoder demos:
In the VYUsync Booth (#SU11321) a real-time 1080p60 video captured via live camera is encoded using NGCodec's real-time encoder and the same is decoded using VYUsync's real time HEVC decoder. The codec solution is already proven in the field & trusted by leaders in the broadcasting industry.
In the NGCodec Booth (#N2635SP-A)
"VYUsync has developed a fully standards compliant H.265/HEVC video decoder which supports up to 4KP60 4:2:2, 12-bit in a Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA" said Oliver Gunasekara, CEO & Co-founder of NGCodec. "By working together VYUsync enhanced their decoder to support sub-frame low latency decoding"
"NGCodec 4K H.265/HEVC encoder family supports a range of resolutions and compression ratios for embedded, cloud transcoding and cloud VR applications"
To book a demo with NGCodec at NAB North Hall please use the widget on https://ngcodec.com/
To book a demo with VYUsync at NAB South Upper Hall please email Prajesh@vyusync.com
Contact
Oliver Gunasekara
***@ngcodec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse