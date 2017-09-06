Country(s)
Industry News
NGCodec and Tiledmedia to Show Cloud Hardware-Accelerated Low-Latency HEVC VR360 Streaming Solution at IBC 2017
- World's first implementation of Cloud hardware accelerated low latency HEVC VR360 Video Streaming
- Amazon EC2 FPGA Instances leveraged to reduce encoding costs by 10x compared to current software solutions
- At lower bitrates than legacy VR360 video streaming systems, delivers significantly better quality with lower latency
Oliver Gunasekara, CEO of NGCodec, said: "The NGCodec FPGA encoder provides a 10 times reduction in cost over current cloud-based software x.265 encoding, with high quality encoding settings and an extremely low latency." Rob Koenen, Chief Business Officer of Tiledmedia, added: "Integration of NGCodec's solution in our ClearVR 360 Cloud was straightforward. We are very pleased that we can now offer fast, efficient, and high quality encoding of Tiled VR360 content."
The integrated solution supports resolutions of 8k x 4k and higher. Such resolutions give significantly better quality for VR services than the legacy 4k x 2k content, which is used in current services. With Tiledmedia's tile-based ClearVR 360 streaming technology, 8k content can be streamed to today's devices that can only decode 4k resolutions, such as Samsung's popular Gear VR. Tiledmedia's ClearVR streaming can be used for head-mounted displays, and on flat devices such as phones and tablets. The joint, integrated solution is a major step towards support for live encoding in the cloud, a crucial wcj capability for live VR360 services.
Content encoded with the solution can be seen at the booth of Viaccess-Orca, 1.A51, at IBC.
About NGCodec Inc.
NGCodec® has been in passionate pursuit of next generation video compression since 2012. With the support of investors including Xilinx, NGCodec's agile startup team has created Reality Codec™, a compressor-decompressor technology optimized for ultra-low latency, high-quality applications. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, NGCodec leverages FPGA acceleration in the Cloud to lower encoding costs by 10x over traditional CPU encoders. Learn more at https://ngcodec.com or @NGCodec. NGCodec can be found in Hall 5, at IBC Booth 5.B21.
About Tiledmedia B.V.
Tiledmedia is a global frontrunner in flexible and affordable, low-latency delivery of extremely high-resolution video content to consumer devices. Through its advanced software products, distributors of high resolution content – e.g. 360-degree Virtual Reality video or 180-degrees panoramic video – can reach the maximum number of viewers with the highest available quality. Tiledmedia's product portfolio enables advanced streaming features like directional streaming and zooming without resolution loss. Visit www.tiledmedia.com for more information.
Contact
Oliver Gunasekara
***@ngcodec.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse