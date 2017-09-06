NGCodec and Tiledmedia to Show Cloud Hardware-Accelerated Low-Latency HEVC VR360 Streaming Solution at IBC 2017

- World's first implementation of Cloud hardware accelerated low latency HEVC VR360 Video Streaming

- Amazon EC2 FPGA Instances leveraged to reduce encoding costs by 10x compared to current software solutions

- At lower bitrates than legacy VR360 video streaming systems, delivers significantly better quality with lower latency