 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

NGCodec Joins the Alliance for Open Media

 
logo4-1
logo4-1
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- NGCodec® Inc., a startup company focused on FPGA-based video codec development, today announced it has joined the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), a non-profit effort to develop a new open and royalty-free video codec. As a member of the Alliance, NGCodec will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of an open and royalty-free AOMedia video codec.

"Every day, YouTube viewers alone watch over a billion hours of online video," said NGCodec CEO and Co-founder Oliver Gunasekara. "As an AOMedia member, NGCodec joins in the Alliance's pursuit of an open and royalty-free next generation video codec. Combined with NGCodec's 10x lower cost cloud encoding, AOMedia's efforts will enable more customers to access high-quality, low-cost video that is optimized for Cloud delivery."

The availability of AOMedia Video as an open source project is an important element in fulfilling the organization's promise to deliver an open and royalty-free next generation video codec that is scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth.

"We're pleased to welcome NGCodec to AOMedia, reflecting the growing importance of Cloud-based video encoding to achieve broad industry adoption," said AOMedia's Executive Director Gabe Frost. "We look forward to NGCodec's contributions to this significant initiative, which will open the door to a new era of openness and interoperability for online video."

AOMedia's Video 1 codec (AV1) is designed with a low computational footprint, optimized for hardware, and is capable of consistent, highest quality, real-time video delivery, making it flexible for both commercial and non-commercial content, including user-generated content.

End
Source:
Email:***@ngcodec.com Email Verified
Tags:AV1, Codec, Fpga, Cloud, Video, Open Source, HEVC
Industry:Electronics, Entertainment, Media, Open source, Technology
Location:Sunnyvale - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NGCodec Inc. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share