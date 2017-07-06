Country(s)
NGCodec Joins the Alliance for Open Media
"Every day, YouTube viewers alone watch over a billion hours of online video," said NGCodec CEO and Co-founder Oliver Gunasekara. "As an AOMedia member, NGCodec joins in the Alliance's pursuit of an open and royalty-free next generation video codec. Combined with NGCodec's 10x lower cost cloud encoding, AOMedia's efforts will enable more customers to access high-quality, low-cost video that is optimized for Cloud delivery."
The availability of AOMedia Video as an open source project is an important element in fulfilling the organization's promise to deliver an open and royalty-free next generation video codec that is scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth.
"We're pleased to welcome NGCodec to AOMedia, reflecting the growing importance of Cloud-based video encoding to achieve broad industry adoption," said AOMedia's Executive Director Gabe Frost. "We look forward to NGCodec's contributions to this significant initiative, which will open the door to a new era of openness and interoperability for online video."
AOMedia's Video 1 codec (AV1) is designed with a low computational footprint, optimized for hardware, and is capable of consistent, highest quality, real-time video delivery, making it flexible for both commercial and non-commercial content, including user-generated content.
