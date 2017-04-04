 
How Well Do You Know The World's Most Famous Colors? Brand Color Quiz, Out Today

 
ESPOO, Finland - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Finnish indie developer Improx Games is announcing that its next title Brand Color Quiz is out today for free on the Google Play Store.

There are too many boring black-and-white logos in the world. Brand Color Quiz is built to showcase the more colorful brands. Logo quizzes have been around for a while, but there's nothing quite like Brand Color Quiz. Given just the main colors of the brand, can you recognize it? We're all familiar with the colors, but it can be a challenge to connect them with the correct name.

"Logo quiz is a concept that's familiar to everybody. Brand Color Quiz is a new take on that classic idea!" said Max Samarin, developer at Improx Games.

The puzzles in Brand Color Quiz are split into six themes, each more challenging than the previous. As you progress through the game you earn coins that you can use to get little power-ups, for example locking in a correct letter, or removing some of the incorrect ones. This mechanic helps you always make progress!

Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ImproxG...

Contact
Oskari Liukku
***@improxgames.com
End
Source:Improx Games
