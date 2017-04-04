News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pioneer Dr. Andrew Newberg to Speak on Neurotheology During April 23 Fundraiser
Dr. Newberg to Discuss the Neurological Study of Religious and Spiritual Experiences to Raise Funds for the Circle of Light Foundation
WHO: Andrew Newberg, MD, Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University
WHAT: The Circle of Light Foundation is hosting "TranquiliTea,"
The fundraiser is in support of Integrative Health and Wellness. The Circle of Light Foundation, Inc. 501 (c)(3) charity supports the integration of mind, body and spirit in the everyday lives of individuals. Support encompasses education of holistic healers in all modalities, assistance to those in need of holistic healing, and research of the integration of alternative and traditional therapies.
Dr. Newberg studies mystical and religious experiences and their impact on the brain, a field known as "neurotheology."
WHERE: Bluestone Country Club (Formerly Meadowlands Country Club); 711 Boehms Church Road, Blue Bell, PA 19422
WHEN: Sunday, April 23
TIME: 1:00-4:00 p.m.
RSVP: www.circleoflightfoundation.org
More information:
Contact
Sandra Brossman Bezar
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse