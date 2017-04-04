 
Industry News





Pioneer Dr. Andrew Newberg to Speak on Neurotheology During April 23 Fundraiser

Dr. Newberg to Discuss the Neurological Study of Religious and Spiritual Experiences to Raise Funds for the Circle of Light Foundation
 
 
Dr. Andrew Newberg to speak during fundraiser for Circle of Light Foundation
PHILADELPHIA - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO: Andrew Newberg, MD, Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University

WHAT: The Circle of Light Foundation is hosting "TranquiliTea," an afternoon tea fundraiser at the Bluestone Country Club.  Dr.  Andrew Newberg is the guest speaker.

The fundraiser is in support of Integrative Health and Wellness.  The Circle of Light Foundation, Inc. 501 (c)(3) charity supports the integration of mind, body and spirit in the everyday lives of individuals.  Support encompasses education of holistic healers in all modalities, assistance to those in need of holistic healing, and research of the integration of alternative and traditional therapies.

Dr. Newberg studies mystical and religious experiences and their impact on the brain, a field known as "neurotheology." He has also studied more general mind/body relationships including acupuncture, meditation and other integrative therapies. He has published over 200 peer reviewed articles and has been featured in Newsweek, Time, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, London Observer, Philadelphia Inquirer and Readers Digest.

WHERE: Bluestone Country Club (Formerly Meadowlands Country Club); 711 Boehms Church Road, Blue Bell, PA 19422

WHEN: Sunday, April 23

TIME: 1:00-4:00 p.m.

RSVP: www.circleoflightfoundation.org

More information: http://marcusinstitute.jeffersonhealth.org/index.html and www.andrewnewberg.com

Source:Circle of Light Foundation
Click to Share