News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Page after Page Office Solutions CEO Supports National Museum of African American History
The Museum is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture. It was established by Act of Congress in 2003, following decades of efforts to promote and highlight the contributions of African Americans. To date, the Museum has collected more than 36,000 artifacts and nearly 100,000 individuals have become charter members.
"African American history is a central part of the American experience,"
Page has been building a nationwide and global presence for more than 30 years and has extensive experience in helping private clients and charitable organizations better identify and manage their business equipment and maintenance needs. His company has generated more than $70 million in revenues through equipment; supplies and maintenance contracts with hundreds of local governments, and nationwide Fortune 500 businesses.
Page after Page specializes in managing the flow of information and ideas, helping customers manage the life cycle of documents through a more efficient use of systems, software and solutions. Page has consistently worked to help all our customers' here local, nationwide and overseas lower costs while improving services, and is also dedicated to providing superlative customer service through speed, efficiency, simplicity.
Before starting his own company, Page spent eight years at IBM, where he received the "Cut Complexity Award" for matching market demand to IBM's production schedules to ensure adequate supply without excess merchandise. He was then recruited by Minolta to spearhead the opening of a DC-area sales force.
Throughout his career Page has cultivated relationships with the industry's biggest players, including IBM, AT&T, Hewlett Packard, Konica-Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh and Xerox representatives. He received Harvard University's "ICIC" (Inner City 100) (36) Fastest Growing Business Award, the Smart CEO Award (2010), and the Presidential "Call to Service" Award (2012).
Active in the community, Page spearheaded job and Entrepreneur programs for returning vets. In addition to coaching Arlington County Little League Baseball, he has been active in Mason's Lodge #16, "P.O.W.E.R (People Organized to Win Entrepreneurial Rights)," and the financial literacy program for the underprivileged, a volunteer businessman for "Entrepreneurial Organization"
To learn more about Page after Page, please visit: http://www.pageafterpageinc.com/
Contact
Taroue Brooks
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse