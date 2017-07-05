 
News By Tag
* African American Museum
* James Page
* Business Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Page after Page Office Solutions CEO Supports National Museum of African American History

 
 
James Page, CEO of Page After Page
James Page, CEO of Page After Page
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* African American Museum
* James Page
* Business Equipment

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

WASHINGTON - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- James Page, President and CEO of Page after Page Office Solutions (PAP), recently became a member of the 2015 Society for the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. to help bolster the organization's mission to provide those who are interested in African American culture to explore and revel in this history through interactive exhibitions.

The Museum is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture. It was established by Act of Congress in 2003, following decades of efforts to promote and highlight the contributions of African Americans. To date, the Museum has collected more than 36,000 artifacts and nearly 100,000 individuals have become charter members.

"African American history is a central part of the American experience," said Page. "I made a significant contribution to the museum because it is critical for us to share our story and our culture while highlighting the achievements of our ancestors."

Page has been building a nationwide and global presence for more than 30 years and has extensive experience in helping private clients and charitable organizations better identify and manage their business equipment and maintenance needs. His company has generated more than $70 million in revenues through equipment; supplies and maintenance contracts with hundreds of local governments, and nationwide Fortune 500 businesses.

Page after Page specializes in managing the flow of information and ideas, helping customers manage the life cycle of documents through a more efficient use of systems, software and solutions.   Page has consistently worked to help all our customers' here local, nationwide and overseas lower costs while improving services, and is also dedicated to providing superlative customer service through speed, efficiency, simplicity.

Before starting his own company, Page spent eight years at IBM, where he received the "Cut Complexity Award" for matching market demand to IBM's production schedules to ensure adequate supply without excess merchandise. He was then recruited by Minolta to spearhead the opening of a DC-area sales force.

Throughout his career Page has cultivated relationships with the industry's biggest players, including IBM, AT&T, Hewlett Packard, Konica-Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh and Xerox representatives. He received Harvard University's "ICIC" (Inner City 100) (36) Fastest Growing Business Award, the Smart CEO Award (2010), and the Presidential "Call to Service" Award (2012).

Active in the community, Page spearheaded job and Entrepreneur programs for returning vets.   In addition to coaching Arlington County Little League Baseball, he has been active in Mason's Lodge #16, "P.O.W.E.R (People Organized to Win Entrepreneurial Rights)," and the financial literacy program for the underprivileged, a volunteer businessman for "Entrepreneurial Organization" (E.O.), a global business executive membership group.

To learn more about Page after Page, please visit: http://www.pageafterpageinc.com/

Contact
Taroue Brooks
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Page After Page
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:African American Museum, James Page, Business Equipment
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CJones & Associations Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share