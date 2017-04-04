 
Dov Rothman with Analysis Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event

The Knowledge Group has announced today that Dov Rothman will speak at TKG's webcast: "Antitrust Merger Enforcement: Updates & What's Ahead in the 2017 Landscape LIVE Webcast."
 
 
NEW YORK - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- For further details, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2242

About Dov Rothman

Dov Rothman, Vice President; Ph.D., business administration, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley; M.Phil., development studies, Cambridge University; B.A., political science, University of California, Berkeley

Dr. Rothman is an economist with expertise in antitrust economics, econometrics, industrial organization, and statistics. He has applied this expertise to evaluations of market structures and competition, class certification, and mergers, as well as the estimation of overcharges, pass-through, lost profits, and damages. While at Analysis Group, he has worked on a series of high-profile antitrust matters involving automobiles, chemicals, computer hardware, consumer electronics, health services, pharmaceuticals, private equity, and residential mortgages. Dr. Rothman has testified as an expert on antitrust issues, and has published research in outlets including the Journal of Health Economics, the Journal of Competition Law & Economics, Concurrences: Competition Law Journal, and the ABA Antitrust Section's Econometrics: Legal, Practical and Technical Issues. Dr. Rothman teaches a course on the economics of merger analysis in the economics department at Harvard University, and is an assistant editor of the Antitrust Law Journal. Prior to joining Analysis Group, Dr. Rothman was an assistant professor at Columbia University.

About Analysis Group, Inc.

Analysis Group is one of the largest private economics consulting firms in North America, with more than 700 professionals across 11 offices in the United States, Canada, and China. Since 1981, Analysis Group has provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies. The firm's internal experts, together with its network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer its clients exceptional depth of expertise.

Event Synopsis:

As transactional activities continue to accelerate across a wide range of industries, companies need to be aware of antitrust risks. In recent years, global antitrust and competition enforcement has become increasingly aggressive. In the U.S., courts have issued important decisions in merger cases in the past year, which is evolving the judicial treatment of mergers. Under the Trump administration, enforcement policies under the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) are likely to differ in important ways from those of the Obama administration.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel if thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of recent trends, updates, and developments in this significant topic.

Key topics include:

§  Antitrust Under Trump Administration

§  Enforcement Trends and Developments

§  Tightening Standards for Merger Remedies

§  The SMARTER Act To Reconcile Judicial Standards for FTC and DOJ Merger Challenges

§  HSR Act Civil Penalties and Recent Enforcement

§  Increased Scrutiny Over Foreign Investments

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
