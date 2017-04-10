 
HKEnglish Announces Launch of New Business English Writing Course To Help Hong Kong Executives

HKEnglish.com have recently launched a "one on one" Business English Writing Course, where Hong Kong executives or managers can master writing better English business emails, letters and reports.
 
 
WAN CHAI, Hong Kong - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to skills Hong Kong business executives and managers need to become competent in to perform optimally, many experts point to being able communicate clearly in English in their business writing and email writing, as being quite vital.  Answering the call for help in this important area is the widely respect language experts at HKEnglish.  In exciting news, the company recently announced the launch of their new Business English Writing Course focused on using proven effective "one on one" tutoring methods to help Hong Kong business professionals learn to write clearly, concisely and correctly in their business English communications of all kinds.  Early students couldn't be happier about the course.

"Our new Business English Writing Course will help individuals in Hong Kong raise their writing skills to a new level." commented Ian Nock, Director of Studies at HKEnglish.com. "We also understand the difficulties Hong Kong executives and managers have with writing business documents in English and our mission is to provide the highest quality, professional writing courses possible."

According to the company, they are happy to employ only fully skilled and internationally qualified Native Business English tutors who work closely with clients based on their current ability level and planning their course program from that point for best results, rather than taking a cookie cutter approach.  The end result is generally quicker progress, less frustration and, ultimately, better English business writing, email writing and letter writing, all valuable skills for the Hong Kong business person.

Feedback for the new course has been very positive across the board.

Lau W., from Hong Kong, recently said in a five star review, "While I could write in English before taking the Business English Writing Course from HKEnglish.com, my emails and business letters were clearly not very professional and probably sometimes hard to understand.  This course helped me fix these problems, boosted my confidence and I really feel has helped our business with English speakers.  Highest recommendation."

About HKEnglish.com

HKEnglish.com is a Hong Kong-based English service provider with internationally qualified and experienced native English tutors as well as business skills trainers. The company was established in 2001 with a mission to provide quality English Courses in HK, which are customised to match individual, business and corporate needs. Its varying programs focus on establishing proficiency in the English language as well as business communication skills among executives, senior managers , companies and organisations in Hong Kong.

For more information about this or other courses, visit  http://www.hkenglish.com or email info@hkenglish.com. For more information about the company's services contact (+852) 2916 8887.

