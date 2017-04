Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Teaching Class on Using Technology to Increase Efficiency

Professional office organizer and technology specialist Emily Parks is offering a class on how to use technology and apps to increase your productivity and get organized.

-- Parks expressed, "Do you want to better utilize technology to get a handle on your information and task management but feel overwhelmed by all the options? Don't waste your time searching all over the Internet for the perfect fit; I have done the research and heavy-lifting for you and will save you time by sharing the best of the best." Parks continued, "Software, apps and tech tools can greatly increase our productivity if we know the right tools to use. Technology can also give you a competitive edge."is designed to help you achieve success by discovering the best technology to help you for work, home, volunteering in the community and optimizing self-care. Technology can help you accomplish an organized office, enhanced efficiency, greater productivity, increased profitability and work life integration.This productivity class will be held on two different dates: Thursday, April 20from 6-8 PM or Saturday, April 22from 10 am –noon. The classes will be held at the Executive Office Suites' Board Room at 8480 Honeycutt Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC.Inyou will learn the following:• Particular software, apps and tech tools to lower your stress and enhance performance;• Detailed ways to use the listed software, apps and tech tools to achieve desired results; and• Exactly how to implement suggested solutions for immediate success.To learn more: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/ events/ . Click on your preferred date to register.Parks is also an Evernote Certified Consultant and uses Evernote as one of the tools in her tech toolbox. In this video, she shares how to use the productivity app Evernote for tech tracking and remembering passwords. https://youtu.be/ MnieVt8lM08 In addition to teaching classes, Parks helps individual and teams get organized and increase productivity to achieve success. She works with clients on filing, workflow processes, workspace organization, organization structure, mobile offices and more. Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.Partner with Emily Parks…The mission of Organize for Success is "" while our vision is "" Organize for SuccessEvernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.