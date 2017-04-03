News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Samsung's New Gear 360 Introduces True 4K Video and 360-Degree Content Capture
Updated Design and Live Streaming Capability Make VR and 360 Content More Accessible and Easier to Share
"As consumers turn more to video to share their experiences, we want to deliver accessible and innovative products to make digital content easier to create, share and stream," said Younghee Lee, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Wearable Business, Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics. "The updated Gear 360 will continue to expand the horizons of what consumers can experience and share."
Enhanced Features for High-Quality 360 Content Creation
For the first time, the Gear 360 offers 4K video recording for immersive and realistic digital content. Equipped with 8.4-megapixel image sensors and Bright Lens F2.2 on both dual fisheye lenses, the Gear 360 can create high resolution images.
The Gear 360 leverages Samsung's innovative technologies and services to seamlessly share, view and edit content. Whether creating a 360-degree video or still images, users can access various viewing modes, editing tools and photo effects and filters to create customized content. Users can also effortlessly convert 360 videos into standard formats for easy-to-share content.
Always Stay Connected with 360 Social Live Broadcast
The Gear 360 introduces real-time content sharing. When the Gear 360 is synced with a compatible smartphone or computer, the new device enables users to share their best experiences with high-quality live broadcasting or direct uploading to platforms such as Facebook, YouTube or Samsung VR.
Expanded Compatibility for More 360 Experiences
The Gear 360 is compatible with a selection of third-party accessories and mounts. The latest edition of the Gear 360 is compatible with Samsung flagship devices including the newly-released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017). The Gear 360 also offers greater compatibility with iOS devices including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE, as well as Windows and Mac computers.
For additional product information, please visit www.samsungmobilepress.com, http://news.samsung.com/
###
*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse