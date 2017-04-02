 
The Written Wyrd Launches Patreon Fund Drive To Support Small Town Libraries!

Donations Will Go To Provide Books To Underfunded Libraries!
 
TACOMA, Wash. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Written Wyrd has launched a Patreon page to raise funds to provide books to small town libraries which suffer from limited local budgets as part of its non-profit literary trust efforts.

Many libraries in small rural towns, and in impoverished inner cities, are hard put to afford new books.   And yet new materials are essential to continue to serve their local community with educational and recreational reading.

This Patreon program will enable The Written Wyrd to distribute not only its own titles but, if the fundraising is successful enough, the works of other self published authors as well.

Small monthly donations - as little as $1 - add up to make literacy happen.   Those who donate will receive rewards of books in both download formats (Kindle, PDF or ePub) as well as autographed Trade Paperbacks.

Further information can be found on our Patreon page:

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5602082

As well as on our web site:

The-Written-Wyrd.org

*****

The Written Wyrd is a Washington State nonprofit literary trust founded by author Robert A Boyd to promote self-published and small press authorship.

Bob Boyd is a self-published author and literary activist in Washington State.  His interests cover the broad range of speculative fiction.  He is noted in particular for his off-the-wall sense of humor.

