Soprano Ana Echandi en concerto on The Sissy Gamache Show this Friday night!
Costa Rican opera singer Ana Echandi performs and talks about her career tonight on The Sissy Gamache Show this Friday night 7:30pm EST on MNN Manhattan Neighborhood Network Channel 56 or streamed LIVE on mnn.com or thesissygamacheshow.com
While Ana was singing opera during the day with her choir and professors, she worked as a performer singing popular music for the masses around various nightclubs with some of the most popular musicians. Soon after, Ana toured through out Europe, South America, and Central America. In 2014 Ana released her first solo album, called "Metamorphosis"
Ana is Currently working on 2 projects, one more Latin concept by the hand of Costa Rican musician Felipe Fournier and the second focused on electronic sound with producer Richard Rozen.
And now Ana will share her voice and story with Sissy tonight on The Sissy Gamache Show, 7:30pm EST on MNN (Manhattan Neighborhood Network) Channel 56 in Manhattan and streamed LIVE on www.mnn.com and on http://www.thesissygamacheshow.com/
