 
News By Tag
* Opera
* Ana Echandi
* Sissy Gamache
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Soprano Ana Echandi en concerto on The Sissy Gamache Show this Friday night!

Costa Rican opera singer Ana Echandi performs and talks about her career tonight on The Sissy Gamache Show this Friday night 7:30pm EST on MNN Manhattan Neighborhood Network Channel 56 or streamed LIVE on mnn.com or thesissygamacheshow.com
 
 
Ana Echandi
Ana Echandi
NEW YORK - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ana Echandi- Soprano, born in San Jose, Costa Rica. Ana's training started small in music, studying at home with her mother and friends, scrapping together scores as she found them. As she grew so did her voice. Ana ability grew in her adolescence as she became part of renowned choir in the city where she continued discovered a love for singing. From that moment on Ana began professional studies in vocal training with renowned professors of the country.

While Ana was singing opera during the day with her choir and professors, she worked as a performer singing popular music for the masses around various nightclubs with some of the most popular musicians. Soon after, Ana toured through out Europe, South America, and Central America. In 2014 Ana released her first solo album, called "Metamorphosis", where she combines different genres, Vocal stylings, along with Latin and experimenta electronic influences produced by the Colombian Julian De La Chica.

Ana is Currently working on 2 projects, one more Latin concept by the hand of Costa Rican musician Felipe Fournier and the second focused on electronic sound with producer Richard Rozen.

And now Ana will share her voice and story with Sissy tonight on The Sissy Gamache Show, 7:30pm EST on MNN (Manhattan Neighborhood Network) Channel 56 in Manhattan and streamed LIVE on www.mnn.com and on http://www.thesissygamacheshow.com/

Contact
Charles Casano - Associate Producer
***@thesissygamacheshow.com
End
Source:Ana Echandi
Email:***@thesissygamacheshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Opera, Ana Echandi, Sissy Gamache
Industry:Arts
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Sissy Gamache Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share