Sissy chats with the cast & crew of the French film LA VIE PURE on The Sissy Gamache Show!

-- LA VIE PURE is set in 1949, where a French explorer goes on a solitary expedition in the Amazon forest. He leaves behind him a diary that reflects the meaning of Pure Life and his encounters but leaves the mystery of his own disappearance unsolved.This is the full length feature writer/directorial debut for Jeremy Banster. Mr Banster is s an Actor, Author, Director and Producer. He was born in Paris, France. His career started on stage, at the Odeon Theatre Paris France, in 1997 in Montserrat of Emmanuel Robles. He directed the show and played the role of Montserrat. He played his first leading role for the cinema, in which he plays a boxer, Les coups bas (1998) directed by the European boxing champion Frank Nicotra. Then, for the French TV, he played the major role of Stan Delcourt in Alex Santana, négociateur (2002) directed by René Manzor. During his career, Jeremy wrote many scripts and lived in Los Angeles USA, London U.K, Ireland Connemara, for many years. Jeremy Banster directed and co-produced his first feature movie with his production company Cantina Studio, Pure Life (2014), based on a true story, the last hours of the french explorer, Raymond Maufrais. He shot the film in Amazonia starring Stany Coppet, Aurélien Recoing, Alex Descas, Daniel Duval, Elli Medeiros, Barbara Cabrita and Marie-Gaêlle Cals.Stany Coppet is a French actor of mixed origins. His origins are from French Guiana and French Britany. He grew up between Paris and Cayenne. Stany Coppet lived in New York and Los Angeles for many years. He studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute of New York and started out his career on stage in small production in New York. His professional career first started in France in Orpailleur directed by Marc Barrat and TV series such as R.I.S or Section De Recherche on TF1. In 2011 Stany gets a major role in Spain as the main villain of the movie Aguila Roja. Since then he multiplied villains part in different productions such as the Biopic Toussaint Louverture for French TV, in he portrayed the hateful General Rigaud. Stany Coppet is also the creator of the show From Slavery To Freedom, which he produced for the first time in 2008 in South America, then at the City hall of Paris, at the US Embassy of Paris, and more recently in New York in 2011. Coppet is mostly know in Spain and South America for his character Khaled Ashour in the successful series El Principe produced by Telecinco Mediaset. More recently Stany Coppet stars in La Vie Pure (Pure Life) directed by Jeremy Banster. Coppet also the co wrote and co produced this movie.Aurélien Recoing begins training as an actor in 1974 at the Cours Florent, as well as studying at the Quartier d'Ivry. In 1977, the actor-in-training, who speaks fluent English as well as a little Russian, joins the Conservatoire National Supérieur d'Art Dramatique in Paris, where he studies under Jean-Pierre Miquel and Antoine Vitez. He appears in more than 30 plays, as well as directing stage performances of works by Thomas Bernhard, Fernando Pessoa and Paul Claudel. In 1989, he receives the Prix Gérard Philipe. In 1980, Aurélien Recoing takes his first steps into the world of cinema, in "Exploits of a Young Don Juan". Finding that art-house cinema appeals to him, he works with Garrel on "Emergency Kisses", and with Laurence Ferreira Barbosa on "Modern Life". The actor rises to fame in 2001 thanks to Laurent Cantet's "Time Out" (Time Out (2001)), in which he plays a man who invents a false life to avoid having to tell his friends and family that he has been fired from his job. As he becomes more and more in demand, he alternates between blockbusters such as "Ruby & Quentin" and "That Woman" and art-house films like "L'Ennemi naturel" and "Orlando Vargas". Lending his talents to a number of unusual projects, in 2006 he portrays a gamblers in 13 Tzameti (2005), Géla Babluani's black-and-white thriller, and also appears in "Forgive Me", Maïwenn's home-movie style drama. In the same year, the physically imposing actor finds himself transported back to 1914 France in Fragments of Antonin, and then to 1959 Kabylia in Florent Emilio Siri's Intimate Enemies. In 2008, he stars in Franck Llopis's Paris Nord Sud and in La Saison des Orphelins. The following year, he is cast in Gilles Béhat's crime thriller Diamant 13, and in Denis Dercourt's Tomorrow at Dawn. He has recently made appearances in The Horde, directed by Yannick Dahan and Benjamin Rocher, Xavier de Choudens's Joseph and the Girl and Léon Desclozeaux's Cargo, the Lost Men in 2010. You might have seen him in Frédéric Schoendoerffer's Switch, as well as in Olias Barco's Kill Me Please, which won the Grand Prix Marc Aurel d'Or at Rome's International Film Festival. He also appeared in Abdellatif Kechiche's "Blue is the Warmest Colour", which took the Palme d'Or at Cannes.