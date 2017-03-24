Sissy goes to a masterclass of acting with teacher, Lola Cohen on The Sissy Gamache Show this Friday

Acclaimed acting teacher, Lola Cohen, talks to Sissy about her craft and her book, The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, this Friday night, 7:30pm EST on MNN Channel 56 Spectrum or on mnn.com or thesissygamacheshow.com

-- Lola Cohen began her life in the Theater by studying acting with Lee Strasberg during the last 5 years of his life (1977 to 1982) at The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York and Los Angeles. After Lee's death, Lola continued her training with the enigmatic Kim Stanley, who developed her own brand of training including her invaluable Need Exercise. Lola, then trained with Jose Quintero and was introduced to Sanford Meisner's work by David Proval. At that time, Lola began and still continues her acting teaching career – in which she has taught thousands of actors and directors from all over the world at the Strasberg Institute in NY and LA, in Master and private classes, lectures and presentations.Since 1996, Lola teaches in the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Department of Drama at the Strasberg Institute. Lola is also an Adjunct Associate Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School since 1999 continuing to teach the "" Class she created.Lola's Master Classes include: The American University, Washington, D.C.; Academia 09, Milan, Italy; TELLTOJOYTHEATER at the Chekhov International Theater School, Melikhovo, Russia and in Copenhagen, Denmark. Lola has lectured or given classes at The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Copenhagen, The National Film School of Denmark & The Danish Film Institute, the Holberg Film / Theatre School in Copenhagen and The Theatre High School Rødkilde in Mon, Denmark, Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY – for Planning and Architecture Students – and for professional Architects at MASS Design Group, Boston, MA.As a member of Bob Dylan's,, Lola made her film debut inin 1975 and in 2009 played Judge Kaplan in Rik Cordero's,which won best film at HBO's Latino International Film Festival in 2010. Lola contributed to and appeared in the American Masters documentary,about folk singer and political activist, Phil Ochs, was a source for and consulted on Liz Garbus', Marilyn Monroe Documentary,and consulted on and will appear in a Kim Stanley documentary,currently in production. See the following links:Lola's directorial credits include:for the Woodstock Youth Theater; Jean Genet's,at the Strasberg Institute; Lewis John Carlino'swhile 2009 Artist-in-Residence at SUNY-Ulster and at the Strasberg Institute; and, Anton Chekhov's(a Work in Progress), Melikhovo, Russia.Lola's book,, done in close cooperation with the Institute and the Strasberg family, was published by Routledge in 2011 and is in reprints.And now, Lola will talk about her new book, The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, as well as her craft of acting and teaching, to Sissy this Friday night on The Sissy Gamache Show, 7:30pm EST on MNN Channel 56 Spectrum, or stream it on mnn.com or thesissygamacheshow.com. Or you can view it now on our youtube channel via the link below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8pAPeLD_wc