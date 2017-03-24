News By Tag
Sissy goes to a masterclass of acting with teacher, Lola Cohen on The Sissy Gamache Show this Friday
Acclaimed acting teacher, Lola Cohen, talks to Sissy about her craft and her book, The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, this Friday night, 7:30pm EST on MNN Channel 56 Spectrum or on mnn.com or thesissygamacheshow.com
Since 1996, Lola teaches in the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Department of Drama at the Strasberg Institute. Lola is also an Adjunct Associate Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School since 1999 continuing to teach the "Relaxation, Concentration and Communication Skills for Attorneys" Class she created.
Lola's Master Classes include: The American University, Washington, D.C.; Academia 09, Milan, Italy; TELLTOJOYTHEATER at the Chekhov International Theater School, Melikhovo, Russia and in Copenhagen, Denmark. Lola has lectured or given classes at The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Copenhagen, The National Film School of Denmark & The Danish Film Institute, the Holberg Film / Theatre School in Copenhagen and The Theatre High School Rødkilde in Mon, Denmark, Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY – for Planning and Architecture Students – and for professional Architects at MASS Design Group, Boston, MA.
As a member of Bob Dylan's, Rolling Thunder Review, Lola made her film debut in Renaldo and Clara in 1975 and in 2009 played Judge Kaplan in Rik Cordero's, Inside a Change, which won best film at HBO's Latino International Film Festival in 2010. Lola contributed to and appeared in the American Masters documentary, There but for Fortune, about folk singer and political activist, Phil Ochs, was a source for and consulted on Liz Garbus', Marilyn Monroe Documentary, Love Marilyn and consulted on and will appear in a Kim Stanley documentary, The Needs of Kim Stanley currently in production. See the following links:
www.theneedsofkimstanley.com/
Lola's directorial credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream for the Woodstock Youth Theater; Jean Genet's, The Maids at the Strasberg Institute; Lewis John Carlino's Snowangel while 2009 Artist-in-Residence at SUNY-Ulster and at the Strasberg Institute; and, Anton Chekhov's The Seagull (a Work in Progress), Melikhovo, Russia.
Lola's book, The Lee Strasberg Notes, done in close cooperation with the Institute and the Strasberg family, was published by Routledge in 2011 and is in reprints.
And now, Lola will talk about her new book, The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, as well as her craft of acting and teaching, to Sissy this Friday night on The Sissy Gamache Show, 7:30pm EST on MNN Channel 56 Spectrum, or stream it on mnn.com or thesissygamacheshow.com. Or you can view it now on our youtube channel via the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/
Charles Casano - Associate Producer
***@thesissygamacheshow.com
