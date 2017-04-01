'Unauthorised' CEO Americas Magazine confirmed by The CEO Magazine

CEO Americas Magazine operating 'without any affiliation whatsoever' to iconic global publication, The CEO Magazine.

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CHICAGO - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The acclaimed business publication, The CEO Magazine, today released a statement regarding a magazine called 'CEO Americas' after the company reportedly had many enquiries this week from clients and PR companies.



"We have received a substantial number of queries from companies in both the US and Latin America regarding a former employee of The CEO Magazine called Stuart McCourt, and a new magazine called CEO Americas," the statement said.



"We can officially confirm that The CEO Magazine is not affiliated in any way with either Stuart McCourt and/or The CEO Magazine finished in December 2016 and he is not employed by the company any more; we want to make that very clear.



"Stuart McCourt and CEO Americas is not endorsed and/or authorised by us to launch any kind of edition of The CEO Magazine. No editorial content in CEO Americas will ever appear in The CEO Magazine.



"As one of the world's leading business magazines it is important to protect our identity and to clarify who we are, to avoid our clients being confused. If any company has been approached by CEO Americas regarding a potential interview with their CEO, or editorial feature in a proposed US-based version of The CEO Magazine, they are welcome to contact us for any clarity on the situation at



"CEO Americas is not an edition/version of The CEO Magazine, and is not connected with us in any way, shape, or form."



The CEO Magazine is considered by many as one of the world's most influential business magazines and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company has offices in Sydney, Stockholm, Manila, India, and Singapore and operates four global monthly editions with a brand reach of some 250,000.



