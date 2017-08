Unauthorised magazine claim made by leading business magazine following reports of Edward Shriver conducting interviews in a magazine called Chief Executive Officer North America.

End

-- An official statement released today claims 'Edward Shriver' andare not endorsed by the official leading business publication, The CEO Magazine ('CEO Magazine') claims that a former employee, Stuart McCourt, may be using the disguise of 'Edward Shriver' and operating a magazine that is no way connected, affiliated with, or endorsed by"We have fielded many enquiries from companies in the US regarding a former employee ofnamed Stuart McCourt (or possibly now called Edward Shriver), and a business magazine entitled Chief Executive Officer North America ," the statement said."We can confirm thatis not affiliated in any way with either Stuart McCourt, Edward Shriver, and/or Chief Executive Officer North America Magazine."Edward Shriver, if that is his real name, is not authorised and/or endorsed by us in any way to launch an edition of. No editorial content in Chief Executive Officer North America will ever appear in"We are one of the world's leading business magazines and it is always important to protect our brand identity and to clarify who we are, to prevent our valued clients being confused. If any company has been approached by Edward Shriver or Chief Executive Officer North America regarding an interview or editorial feature, they are welcome to contact us for any clarity on the situation at info@theceomagazine.com ."is regarded as one of the world's most influential business magazines and has offices across the world with a brand reach of over 250,000 people.The CEO Magazine+61289257400