Country(s)
Industry News
Warning Issued for Edward Shriver and Chief Executive Officer North America Magazine
Unauthorised magazine claim made by leading business magazine following reports of Edward Shriver conducting interviews in a magazine called Chief Executive Officer North America.
NEW YORK - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- An official statement released today claims 'Edward Shriver' and Chief Executive Officer North America Magazine are not endorsed by the official leading business publication, The CEO Magazine.
The CEO Magazine ('CEO Magazine') claims that a former employee, Stuart McCourt, may be using the disguise of 'Edward Shriver' and operating a magazine that is no way connected, affiliated with, or endorsed by The CEO Magazine.
"We have fielded many enquiries from companies in the US regarding a former employee of The CEO Magazine named Stuart McCourt (or possibly now called Edward Shriver), and a business magazine entitled Chief Executive Officer North America," the statement said.
"We can confirm that The CEO Magazine is not affiliated in any way with either Stuart McCourt, Edward Shriver, and/or Chief Executive Officer North America Magazine.
"Edward Shriver, if that is his real name, is not authorised and/or endorsed by us in any way to launch an edition of The CEO Magazine. No editorial content in Chief Executive Officer North America will ever appear in The CEO Magazine.
"We are one of the world's leading business magazines and it is always important to protect our brand identity and to clarify who we are, to prevent our valued clients being confused. If any company has been approached by Edward Shriver or Chief Executive Officer North America regarding an interview or editorial feature, they are welcome to contact us for any clarity on the situation at info@theceomagazine.com."
The CEO Magazine is regarded as one of the world's most influential business magazines and has offices across the world with a brand reach of over 250,000 people.
Contact:
The CEO Magazine
+61289257400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse