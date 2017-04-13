Country(s)
'Unauthorised' Stuart McCourt and CEO Americas Magazine 'not connected' with The CEO Magazine
The CEO Magazine clarifies situation regarding former employee Stuart McCourt and cites legal action.
NEW YORK - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The CEO Magazine, one of the world's most revered business magazines, has today released a statement concerning a magazine entitled 'CEO Americas'. The company acted after numerous phone calls from concerned clients in the US and Latin America.
"Over the past couple of weeks, we have received a significant number of queries from anxious companies in the US and in Latin America regarding the unauthorised activities of a former employee, Stuart McCourt, and a publication called CEO Americas," the statement said.
"It is important to protect our identity and the integrity of our clients, and we can officially confirm that The CEO Magazine is not connected in any way with either Stuart McCourt and/or CEO Americas magazine. Stuart McCourt does not work for The CEO Magazine and he is not authorised to use our identity or IP in any way."
"Stuart McCourt and CEO Americas is not endorsed and/or authorised by us to launch any kind of edition of The CEO Magazine. No editorial content in CEO Americas will ever appear in The CEO Magazine.
"We are here to help. If any company has been approached by Stuart McCourt regarding an interview with their CEO, or editorial feature in a proposed US-based version of The CEO Magazine, they are welcome to contact us for any clarity on the situation at info@theceomagazine.com.
"Whilst CEO Americas is not an edition/version of The CEO Magazine, and is not connected with us in any way, shape, or form, we may be able to publish any interview or editorial feature to assist any clients that may have been deceived by Stuart McCourt's activity.
"We are working with our lawyers and are taking strong legal action against Stuart McCourt."
The CEO Magazine is known by many as one of the world's most influential business magazines and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company has global offices in Sydney, Stockholm, Manila, India, and Singapore and operates four global monthly editions with a brand reach of approximately 250,000.
For further information, The CEO Magazine can be reached at +61 (2) 8925 7400, or by email at info@theceomagazine.com
