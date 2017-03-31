Country(s)
CEO Americas Magazine Caution Statement Issued by The CEO Magazine
Official release issued by The CEO Magazine regarding Stuart McCourt and CEO Americas
"We have received numerous enquiries from companies in the US and Latin America concerning a former employee of The CEO Magazine named Stuart McCourt, and a proposed magazine called CEO Americas", the statement said.
"We can confirm that The CEO Magazine is not affiliated in any way with either Stuart McCourt and/or CEO Americas magazine.
"Stuart McCourt is not endorsed and/or authorised by us to launch any kind of edition of The CEO Magazine. No editorial content in CEO Americas will appear in The CEO Magazine.
"As one of the world's leading business magazines it is important to protect our identity and to clarify who we are, to avoid our clients being confused. If any company has been approached by CEO Americas regarding a potential interview or editorial feature in a proposed US-based version of The CEO Magazine, they are welcome to contact us for any clarity on the situation at info@theceomagazine.com."
The CEO Magazine is one of the world's most influential business magazines and has offices across the world with a brand reach of over 250,000 people.
