Bringing Ancient Kirtan Singing From Far East
Kamini Natarajan Brings Raga Infused Kirtan Music to Yogis in Los Angeles
As an effort to bring more awareness about Indian Ragas and Kirtans, Kamini will be doing a series of workshops, events and Q&A sessions across Los Angeles area. These sessions will act as a practice guide to her newly released eBook Indian Ragas for Kirtans. This eBook is about use of ancient system of Ragas to sing Kirtans- a call and response style of music often used with yoga and meditation.
These events will be kick-started with an eBook launch party on Saturday, April 22nd in Simi Valley, CA. Performances and workshops at Veg-Fest LA, Q&A at Kathmandu Boutique in Santa Monica, CA and a workshop at Moksha Spiritual Center in Frazier Park will follow this.
"All these events will give participants practical training. They will benefit from personal feedback for their singing, pronunciation and raga structure." says Kamini. Kamini who teaches music and has been researching about ragas and their impact on our mind and body, believes, ragas are not just for skillful concert performances. It is more about how they affect listeners, how they can make them feel a sense of calm, happiness and peace.
To learn more these events and to attend visit http://www.kaminimusic.com
