Mediation and Mantras with traditional Music from far East
Kirtan is a call and response style of music often used with Yoga and Meditation. It includes ancient chants and Mantras that are repeated.
This community event will feature together some amazing world musicians playing Celtic Harp, Cello, Indian Tabla Drums, Harmonium, Guitars and Saxophone. Musicians will play several Call and Response style of Kirtans with Classical Indian Raga melodies.
Guests will enjoy an hearty Vegan Dinner followed by Kirtan Music session.
This event is free to public but requires an RSVP. Please RSVP by emailing info@kaminimusic.com or on Eventbrite: https://kirtan-
Kamini Music hosts Kirtan music and Meditation events every other month in Simi Valley, CA.
Author and singer Kamini Natarajan will lead attendees into a session of meditation and Nada-Yoga - Yoga of Sound. This will be followed by the launch of her ebook, "Indian Ragas for Kirtans" - A learning guide to 5 popular Ragas for Kirtans. More information available at www.kaminimusic.com
Kamini Music
***@kaminimusic.com
