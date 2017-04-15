 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Mediation and Mantras with traditional Music from far East

 
 
Indian Ragas for Kirtans ebook launch with Kamini
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- On, Saturday April 22nd, 2017 at 7:00 PM, Kamini Music is hosting a Kirtan Music and Ebook launch party in Simi Valley, CA.

Kirtan is a call and response style of music often used with Yoga and Meditation. It includes ancient chants and Mantras that are repeated.

This community event will feature together some amazing world musicians playing Celtic Harp, Cello, Indian Tabla Drums, Harmonium, Guitars and Saxophone. Musicians will play several Call and Response style of Kirtans with Classical Indian Raga melodies.

Guests will enjoy an hearty Vegan Dinner followed by Kirtan Music session.

This event is free to public but requires an RSVP. Please RSVP by emailing info@kaminimusic.com or on Eventbrite: https://kirtan-with-kamini.eventbrite.com

Kamini Music hosts Kirtan music and Meditation events every other month in Simi Valley, CA.

Author and singer Kamini Natarajan will lead attendees into a session of meditation and Nada-Yoga - Yoga of Sound. This will be followed by the launch of her ebook, "Indian Ragas for Kirtans" - A learning guide to 5 popular Ragas for Kirtans. More information available at www.kaminimusic.com

