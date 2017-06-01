 
News By Tag
* Spirituality
* Yoga
* Wellness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Indian Ragas for Kirtans Workshop in Los Angeles area

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Spirituality
* Yoga
* Wellness

Industry:
* Religion

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- World musician and author Kamini Natarajan has been passionate about bringing Indian Classical Music to Kirtans – a call and response style of singing. This workshop will give an opportunity to all yoga and Kirtan lovers /singers to learn authentic classical Ragas from Indian music system and would teach them to combine it with chants and mantras to create highly meditative Kirtans.

This workshop is based on Indian Ragas for Kirtans eBook that is written by Kamini Natarajan and serves as a learning guide to five popular Indian Ragas. These 5 ragas are one of the most used ragas for singing Kirtans.  Kirtans are a call and response style of singing that comes from India.

This workshop will be held at Moksha Spiritual Center in Mt Frazier Park, CA. It is a beautiful retreat center an hour away by road from LA. This workshop is on Saturday, June 17th 2017 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM and will focus on vocal techniques as well as singing and leading Kirtans.

Indian Ragas for Kirtans Workshop is a 5 hr hands on immersive Kirtan workshop to jumpstart you Kirtan practice with Indian Ragas. If you are a yoga instructor/healer or Kirtan lover and would like to grow your practice and community, this workshop is for you. This Workshop includes hands-on learning either Vocal or Harmonium or both for leading and composing Kirtans in pure Indian Ragas.

TOPICS COVERED:

1) Brief history of Kirtan Singing

2) Indian Classical Music Basics

3) Kirtan Singing, Leading, Composing

4) How to pick a Taala for your Kirtan

5) Complete Structure of one Raga

6) How to play your Kirtan on Harmonium

For registration please visit https://kirtan-workshop.eventbrite.com or contact Kamini at info@kaminimusic.com

There are very few spots left.

About the Author:
Kamini spent over decade learning and mastering intricacies of Indian Classical music in India, where she grew up. Her training started with her mother, Uma Natarajan and her grandmother Sundari Raghavan – both classically trained singers. Her grandmother would often teach her about spirituality and narrate mythological tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata. She also taught Kamini several ancient mantras and chants. Taking in all these millennia old traditional music, mantras and spirituality helped Kamini focus on both the art of music and heart of music. She graduated in Vocal music and started teaching music in 1997.

Kamini's Kirtans bring out her deep spiritual background. They are extremely mystical and magnificently divine. People are left mesmerized by her angelic voice, her intricate improvisations, her odd meter rhythms and most importantly her radiant warm smile.

For more information, review copies, or interviews please contact the author at:

Kamini Natarajan

E-mail: info@kaminimusic.com

Website: http://www.kaminimusic.com

Contact
Kamini Natarajan
***@kaminimusic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kaminimusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Spirituality, Yoga, Wellness
Industry:Religion
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kamini Music News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share