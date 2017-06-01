News By Tag
Indian Ragas for Kirtans Workshop in Los Angeles area
This workshop is based on Indian Ragas for Kirtans eBook that is written by Kamini Natarajan and serves as a learning guide to five popular Indian Ragas. These 5 ragas are one of the most used ragas for singing Kirtans. Kirtans are a call and response style of singing that comes from India.
This workshop will be held at Moksha Spiritual Center in Mt Frazier Park, CA. It is a beautiful retreat center an hour away by road from LA. This workshop is on Saturday, June 17th 2017 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM and will focus on vocal techniques as well as singing and leading Kirtans.
Indian Ragas for Kirtans Workshop is a 5 hr hands on immersive Kirtan workshop to jumpstart you Kirtan practice with Indian Ragas. If you are a yoga instructor/healer or Kirtan lover and would like to grow your practice and community, this workshop is for you. This Workshop includes hands-on learning either Vocal or Harmonium or both for leading and composing Kirtans in pure Indian Ragas.
TOPICS COVERED:
1) Brief history of Kirtan Singing
2) Indian Classical Music Basics
3) Kirtan Singing, Leading, Composing
4) How to pick a Taala for your Kirtan
5) Complete Structure of one Raga
6) How to play your Kirtan on Harmonium
For registration please visit https://kirtan-
There are very few spots left.
About the Author:
Kamini spent over decade learning and mastering intricacies of Indian Classical music in India, where she grew up. Her training started with her mother, Uma Natarajan and her grandmother Sundari Raghavan – both classically trained singers. Her grandmother would often teach her about spirituality and narrate mythological tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata. She also taught Kamini several ancient mantras and chants. Taking in all these millennia old traditional music, mantras and spirituality helped Kamini focus on both the art of music and heart of music. She graduated in Vocal music and started teaching music in 1997.
Kamini's Kirtans bring out her deep spiritual background. They are extremely mystical and magnificently divine. People are left mesmerized by her angelic voice, her intricate improvisations, her odd meter rhythms and most importantly her radiant warm smile.
For more information, review copies, or interviews please contact the author at:
Kamini Natarajan
E-mail: info@kaminimusic.com
Website: http://www.kaminimusic.com
Contact
Kamini Natarajan
***@kaminimusic.com
