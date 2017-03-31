 
Cohesion Forms Digital Partnership; Will Launch New Strategic Digital Business

 
ST. LOUIS - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cohesion (http://cohesioncompany.com), a strategic brand agency, has formed a digital partnership with Sparks Milling (http://www.sparksmilling.com), a 20-year-old information technology firm, according to Brian Creath, president of Cohesion.


"Our firms are currently working jointly on several large, digital projects," said Creath. "The combination of Cohesion's strategic and creative process with Sparks Milling's technology and development capabilities has proved very successful."

Creath said that to-date, the firms have focused on large-scale web applications, intranet, eCommerce and data automation efforts. "We see our opportunity in providing deep, custom strategies and solutions that help companies leverage digital to transform business models, operations, marketing, internal and external communication, and more."

According to Creath, the two firms will formally launch a collaborative business in April. The new business will have a separate name and be independent of the two existing firms, but borrow integrated processes that have already been established.

For more information, please contact Brian Creath, president of Cohesion at 314-276-5383, or at bcreath@cohesioncompany.com.

* * *

Cohesion. | The Brand Agency

Cohesion is a multi-disciplined strategy firm focused on helping organizations derive more value from all efforts related to brand, marketing and communications. Using research, marketing and messaging architecture, creative direction and training, the firm provides clear, consistent and cost-effective methods to transform the marketing/communications function into a true driver of business evolution and change.

Brian Creath, President
Cohesion.
Click to Share