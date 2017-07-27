News By Tag
Cohesion Introduces Marketing Workshops; Developed For Smaller And Midsize Organizations
Nationally Recognized Brand And Marketing Strategy Firm Offers New Strategy, Planning and Direction Service
"Every week we talk with small and midsize organizations that, while growing, are in need of marketing structure and direction," said Creath. "Especially for technology companies, the initial focus is on product/service development, operations, sales and often, funding. Marketing is something many of these companies put off…until the day it becomes an obstacle to growth."
Cohesion, which was founded in 1999, works with a balanced client roster of Fortune 500, midsize and smaller companies.
Creath said that Cohesion's Marketing Workshops can be used as the centerpiece of a planning process for brand, marketing, sales and communications efforts — or to tackle specific issues and challenges. "We taken our proven strategic planning and architecture approach and turned it into the basis for these Marketing Workshops."
For more information on this, or other Cohesion services, please contact Brian Creath, president of Cohesion at 314-276-5383.
Cohesion. | The Business of Marketing Direction (http://cohesioncompany.com)
Cohesion is a multi-disciplined strategy firm focused on helping organizations derive more value from all efforts related to brand, marketing and communications. Using research, marketing and messaging architecture, creative direction and training, the firm provides clear, consistent and cost-effective methods to transform the marketing/communications function into a true driver of business evolution and change.
