RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Brian J. Sack

 
 
Brian Sack Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Brian Sack Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
DALLAS - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates are proud to announce new associate, Brian J. Sack to the Dallas office. He has previous experience in the Oil and Gas industry as well as Aerospace and Defense systems. Mr. Sack excelled in building solutions for his prior clients and providing outstanding service to his customers. "I decided to establish my real estate career with RE/MAX DFW Associates because of their solid training program and constructive work environment," said. Mr. Sack.

General Manager, Steve Allcorn states, "Mr. Sack is very smart and brings a positive attitude to the team and to his clients. Although, he is a new agent, he possesses great leadership abilities and determination."

A Texas native, Mr. Sack moved from Houston to Dallas, TX three years ago. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He is a member of Habitat for Humanity and the Academy 4 Mentoring Program. When time permits, Mr. Sacks enjoys building, mentoring, and socializing with friends.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Brian J. Sack can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 832.465.0942 or via email at Brian.Sack@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
