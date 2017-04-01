News By Tag
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Brian J. Sack
General Manager, Steve Allcorn states, "Mr. Sack is very smart and brings a positive attitude to the team and to his clients. Although, he is a new agent, he possesses great leadership abilities and determination."
A Texas native, Mr. Sack moved from Houston to Dallas, TX three years ago. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He is a member of Habitat for Humanity and the Academy 4 Mentoring Program. When time permits, Mr. Sacks enjoys building, mentoring, and socializing with friends.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Brian J. Sack can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 832.465.0942 or via email at Brian.Sack@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Cyndi Cook
Cyndi Cook
