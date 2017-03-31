News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MGM Mike Mike's "Still Coming Out Strong" Setting Flame On
Young singer MGM Mike Mike has released his new track "Still Coming Out Strong" in soundcloud. It is the best composition amongst many other singles of this star.
Rising star Mike Mike has presented stunning instrumental mixes by utilizing both old and modern music instruments. Vocals are extremely compressed. Hip hop was created from sampling and Mike Mike uses funk and jazz in his music. His new structure is sample-based, quick and driven. Being a hip hop music lover, if you haven't tuned in to his music, then you should sign onto soundcloud and visit his page.
This track is gathering great number of likes from the mass. Also, Mike Mike has gathered good number of followers in soundcloud. This rising star searches for more to add on. This young and ambitious artist is prepared to engage his audience with various cadenced mixes. Mike Mike is enthusiastic about his singing career.
He dreams to touch the zenith of success. Flexible voice is combined with insane beats. It puts in vitality in your brain and gives you a chance to appreciate a decent situation. His flowing and harmonious vocalization will overwhelm you. This passionate performer is raw and gritty. But, he has a charismatic character. Dope verses melded with strange snap beats make buzz amongst the fans and audience. Keep connected to know more about the vocalist.
Don't forget to visit this link to listen to this awesome music of Mike Mike: https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse