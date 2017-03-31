News By Tag
Web Werks Hosted Internet Exchange Signs MOU With World's Leading Internet Exchange DE-CIX
Web Werks Data Center is a leading data center service provider in India and hosts the prominent Interwire Internet Exchange enterprise. With multiple data centers spread across India and the US, Web Werks stands among the preeminent service providers, serving thousands of clients globally.
Interwire is a very experienced and renowned Indian market player as it owns and manages the Mumbai CH, India'slargest open peering exchange hub and is uniquely placed to provide access to the Indian telecommunication market. DE-CIX, in their collaboration with Interwire, will exchange know-how and create models for business collaboration to boost the Indian digital infrastructure.
"The data center is where the cloud lives. The Internet Exchange Mumbai CH is a part of our special initiative to provide the best connectivity for cloud services. We make great efforts to align with the finest and brightest organizations and we are indeed delighted to provide our data center services to a preeminent Internet Exchange hub in India. In line with the 'Make In India' initiative, we look forward to the Internet Exchange becoming one of the best in the world with signing of the MOU and wish both DE-CIX and Interwire the best for the future," said Nishant Rathi, Director, Web Werks.
