We've Planted The Seeds and The Harvest Is Here

Sharika House, Program Manager, at Healthy Families Chicago's Post Adoption Program has joined the Board of Directors for Seed of Hope Foundation. For decades, Sharika has dedicated her personal and professional career to working with youth and families. Sharika has overseen several youth mentoring programs including RoadMarcs located on the campus of Bradley University, Better Life for Youth Summer Camp and the City of Chicago Youth Summer Program. She is currently employed full-time as a Program Manager for Healthy Families Chicago's Post Adoption Program that provides counseling and case management services to youth adopted through the Department of Children and Family Service. Sharika desires to ultimately launch a private counseling and coaching business that will serve minority girls and women. When asked why she wanted to join the governing board for Seed of Hope Foundation Sharika responded, "Seed of Hope Foundation believes there is a Seed of Greatness in all of us. And, if the seed in us is watered, nurtured, and placed in the right environment with the right resources, we will all reach our fullest potential and fulfill our purpose in life." Sharika House is a lifelong resident of the Chicagoland area. She earned a Master of Social Work from Loyola University Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Bradley University.