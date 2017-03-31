News By Tag
We've Planted The Seeds and The Harvest Is Here
Sharika House, Program Manager, at Healthy Families Chicago's Post Adoption Program has joined the Board of Directors for Seed of Hope Foundation.
When asked why she wanted to join the governing board for Seed of Hope Foundation Sharika responded, "I love what Seed of Hope is doing to because it is a much-needed service to our community. I'm passionate about it because the organization is equipping young people to believe in their greatness and that is needed in order to better prepare the youth to become mentally and emotionally healthy."
Sharika House is a lifelong resident of the Chicagoland area. She earned a Master of Social Work from Loyola University Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Bradley University.
About "Seed of Hope Foundation"
"Seed of Hope Foundation" believes there is a Seed of Greatness in all of us. And, if the seed in us is watered, nurtured, and placed in the right environment with the right resources, we will all reach our fullest potential and fulfill our purpose in life.
Visit us at http://www.sowaseedofhope.org - "Seed of Hope Foundation" was organized in 2009 and is a 501 (c) 3 public charity.
