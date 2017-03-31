 
News By Tag
* LaTonya James
* Seed of Hope Foundation
* Board of Directors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oak Brook
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Seed Of Hope Governors Continues To Grow

Helping young women to heal their emotions is critical to producing the next level of emotional intelligent leaders.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
LaTonya James
Seed of Hope Foundation
Board of Directors

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Oak Brook - Illinois - US

Subject:
Executives

OAK BROOK, Ill. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- La Tonya F. James, A Real Estate/Property Management professional with over 20 years of experience, has joined the Board of Directors for Seed of Hope Foundation.  LaTonya has worked in both the conventional and affordable housing industry, providing quality housing to families and individuals of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.

As an Illinois Real Estate Broker, La Tonya holds numerous professional designations and serves as the current Board President on the Housing Cabinet for a National Aging Services Professional Organization. Additionally, she has served as a consultant and Housing Liaison to an organization providing affordable housing to families infected and affected by AIDS/HIV.

A lifelong Chicagoan and product of the inner city, LaTonya is a staunch advocate for underserved communities and the development of affordable multifamily housing. She has witnessed firsthand the positive impact such services can have on families who otherwise couldn't afford quality housing.

As a licensed minister, LaTonya has a led a life of ministerial service with a hearts passion to see others healed and made whole.

When asked why she wanted to join the governing board for Seed of Hope Foundation LaTonya responded, "My heartbeat is in sync with service providers whose mission and vision is to promote education and progressive movement for under privileged individuals, including our youth and young adults. As we all have a story, my personal tragedies and triumphant victories propel me to stand in the gap for others who like myself have tremendous potential to realize the fullness of their purpose and their dreams."

LaTonya is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Business at Regent University.

About "Seed of Hope Foundation"

"Seed of Hope Foundation" believes there is a Seed of Greatness in all of us. And, if the seed in us is watered, nurtured, and placed in the right environment with the right resources, we will all reach our fullest potential and fulfill our purpose in life.

Visit Us at http://sowaseedofhope.org -  "Seed of Hope Foundation" was organized in 2009 and is a 501 (c) 3 public charity.

Media Contact
Gwendolyn Young
gyoung@mysoh.org
7083208650
***@mysoh.org
End
Source:
Email:***@mysoh.org Email Verified
Tags:LaTonya James, Seed of Hope Foundation, Board of Directors
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Oak Brook - Illinois - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Seed of Hope Foundation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share