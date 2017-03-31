Seed Of Hope Governors Continues To Grow

Helping young women to heal their emotions is critical to producing the next level of emotional intelligent leaders.

Gwendolyn Young

gyoung@mysoh.org

7083208650

gyoung@mysoh.org

--has joined the Board of Directors for Seed of Hope Foundation. LaTonya has worked in both the conventional and affordable housing industry, providing quality housing to families and individuals of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.As an Illinois Real Estate Broker, La Tonya holds numerous professional designations and serves as the current Board President on the Housing Cabinet for a National Aging Services Professional Organization. Additionally, she has served as a consultant and Housing Liaison to an organization providing affordable housing to families infected and affected by AIDS/HIV.A lifelong Chicagoan and product of the inner city, LaTonya is a staunch advocate for underserved communities and the development of affordable multifamily housing. She has witnessed firsthand the positive impact such services can have on families who otherwise couldn't afford quality housing.As a licensed minister, LaTonya has a led a life of ministerial service with a hearts passion to see others healed and made whole.When asked why she wanted to join the governing board for Seed of Hope Foundation LaTonya responded, "My heartbeat is in sync with service providers whose mission and vision is to promote education and progressive movement for under privileged individuals, including our youth and young adults. As we all have a story, my personal tragedies and triumphant victories propel me to stand in the gap for others who like myself have tremendous potential to realize the fullness of their purpose and their dreams."LaTonya is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Business at Regent University."Seed of Hope Foundation" believes there is a Seed of Greatness in all of us. And, if the seed in us is watered, nurtured, and placed in the right environment with the right resources, we will all reach our fullest potential and fulfill our purpose in life.was organized in 2009 and is a 501 (c) 3 public charity.