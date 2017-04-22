 
April 2017





Seed Of Hope Foundation Harvest Grows

Volunteers Are Stepping Up to Sow Seeds of Hope & Help Teen Girls Increase Their Emotional Intelligence
 
WESTCHESTER, Ill. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Regina Houston Hall, Accountant at Ajax Tool Works, Incorporated has joined the Board of Directors for Seed of Hope Foundation. Regina has worked with inner city youth for over 20 years.  Regina has spent countless hours mentoring and training youth on the preparation of obtaining their GED and applying for college.  She is currently employed full-time as an Accountant for Ajax Tool Works, Incorporated, a modern manufacturing facility and advanced production equipment company, AJAX is known as a full-service manufacturer in today's market.

When asked why she wanted to join the governing board for Seed of Hope Foundation Regina responded, "I am motivated because I was a youth once.  I was out there and it took one somebody to extend a hand and love to me that changed my life.  It made me realize that I am an eagle that I can fly through the toughest of storms and not give up.  I was challenged and for this cause I challenge others."

Regina House is a lifelong resident of the Chicagoland area. She studied accounting & finance at Elmhurst College.

About "Seed of Hope Foundation"

"Seed of Hope Foundation" believes there is a Seed of Greatness in all of us. And, if the seed in us is watered, nurtured, and placed in the right environment with the right resources, we will all reach our fullest potential and fulfill our purpose in life.

"Seed of Hope Foundation" was organized in 2009 and is a 501 (c) 3 public charity.  Sow a seed of hope today: http://www.sowaseedofhope.org.

