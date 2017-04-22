News By Tag
Seed Of Hope Foundation Harvest Grows
Volunteers Are Stepping Up to Sow Seeds of Hope & Help Teen Girls Increase Their Emotional Intelligence
When asked why she wanted to join the governing board for Seed of Hope Foundation Regina responded, "I am motivated because I was a youth once. I was out there and it took one somebody to extend a hand and love to me that changed my life. It made me realize that I am an eagle that I can fly through the toughest of storms and not give up. I was challenged and for this cause I challenge others."
Regina House is a lifelong resident of the Chicagoland area. She studied accounting & finance at Elmhurst College.
About "Seed of Hope Foundation"
"Seed of Hope Foundation" believes there is a Seed of Greatness in all of us. And, if the seed in us is watered, nurtured, and placed in the right environment with the right resources, we will all reach our fullest potential and fulfill our purpose in life.
"Seed of Hope Foundation" was organized in 2009 and is a 501 (c) 3 public charity. Sow a seed of hope today: http://www.sowaseedofhope.org.
Media Contact
Gwendolyn Young
7083208650
***@mysoh.org
