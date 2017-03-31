News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chroma Systems Solutions to Offer LabVIEW Toolkits for Power Conversion Applications
Chroma offers Toolkits of prewritten application-specific tests for end-users who prefer to work in LabVIEW, TestStand, and CVI.
Designed for both end-users and system integrators, Chroma's Toolkit consists of prewritten application-
Chroma has shipped over 10,000 automated test systems worldwide to customers for R&D, design verification (DVT), incoming inspection, quality assurance, and production lines. Chroma's test systems are designed with an open architecture allowing for easy integration with various hardware such as AC/DC power supplies, electronic Loads, power analyzers, oscilloscopes, digital multi-meters, as well as NI's modular DAQ systems. This hardware flexibility combined with Chroma's Toolkit provides a highly configurable, powerful and cost effective test system.
About National Instruments
Since 1976, NI has made it possible for engineers and scientists to solve the world's greatest engineering challenges with powerful platform-based systems that accelerate productivity and drive rapid innovation. Customers from a wide variety of industries – from healthcare to automotive and from consumer electronics to particle physics – use NI's integrated hardware and software platform to improve the world we live in. For additional information, please visit http://www.ni.com .
About Chroma Systems Solutions
Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing power conversion and electrical safety testing instrumentation and systems. Chroma's programmable power supplies, electronic loads, meters, hipot testers and automated testing systems provide solutions for applications in aerospace, defense, commercial, medical, battery, marine, and regulatory testing as well as emerging markets including solar, electric vehicle and LED. With offices and manufacturing facilities located around the globe, Chroma is dedicated to providing the highest quality equipment for compliance and R&D test engineers as well as unparalleled service and support. Chroma Systems Solutions corporate office is located in Foothill Ranch, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.chromausa.com .
Media Contact
Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.
Steve Grodt
949-600-6400
***@chromausa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse