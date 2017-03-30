 
Roger Rodd, Former Cop turned Actor and Comedian creates Blue Lives Matter Comedy Tour

Cops turned comedians go on tour bringing people together through comedy. Former cop Roger Rodd brought together a group of stand-up comedians who were cops, or are still Police Officers, to form the Blue Lives Matter Comedy Tour.
 
 
RogerRodd
RogerRodd
LOS ANGELES - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- While taping the show "Comedians Talking Comedy" with host Cliff Yates, Roger Rodd announced that the Blue Lives Comedy Tour is officially up and running. All members of the tour are former Police Officers, or currently working as a Police Officer, and stand-up comedians. Roger said: "It's not about black or white. I've performed at the Apollo and black comedy clubs all across the country.  People love me or hate me, But I'm welcomed in the black clubs because I tell it like it is. It's about doing right, and this tour is not about excluding anyone, it's about including anyone who wants to support the Police at a time when they need it most. It goes both ways, if there is a bad cop, I'm the first person to say throw the book at him or her, because they tarnish the entire profession, and put a knife in the public trust. I want this tour to bring people together through comedy, supporting Law Enforcement, and local charities that support them. I have worked with all the comedy cops I've assembled for the tour." For more information and tour dates go to http://www.bluelivesmattercomedytour.com

