Retired Cop Confesses Plan to Kill crowd in New York City

MANHATTAN, N.Y.
- April 21, 2017
- PRLog
-- Retired Cop Cliff Yates admits his plan to kill in New York, but not in a way you might be thinking. This veteran cop comedian plans to kill an audience with his stand-up routine at the Gotham Comedy Club in Manhattan, April 27, 2017. Cliff is part of a group of cops turned comedians who are touring the country as part of the Blue Lives Matter Comedy Tour created by Tour member Roger Rodd. The tour opens their run at the famous Gotham Comedy Club in Manhattan; Cliff Yates has been doing stand-up comedy for thirty plus years. Thirty of those years were spent patrolling the streets of Los Angeles as a member of the L.A. Sheriff's Department by day, and performing stand-up comedy by night. In his routine, he talks about growing up with his dad being a cop, and some of his exploits on the street, as well as stories of his Cuban cop wife. Cliff loves New York City and said performing at Gotham will be a dream come true. He hopes fellow officers, as well as people who want to support the police, will come out to the show. For details of the tour visit bluelivesmattercomedytour.com. The show is April 27, 8 pm at Gotham Comedy Club, for tickets visit http://www.gothamcomedyclub.com