Industry News





'CEA Through the Dark' Horror Anthology Volume 1 released

Celenic Earth Publications releases its debut horror anthology
 
 
CEA Through the Dark Volume 1
CEA Through the Dark Volume 1
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- It has finally happened. Celenic Earth Publications has released its first horror anthology, 'CEA Through the Dark Volume 1'. It has been a month in a half in the making, with 7 writers pulling through to the end with their stories.

Most of the writers in this Volume are publishing their very first work, while others have had some published work released before. There is some severe tension in the stories, with each of the authors building up the suspense in their own way.

As a brief introduction, here are the list of authors with their stories:


Dean Clark – Rivertone

Andi Hodgetts – Stonehurst

Jamie Alvey – Initiation

Shawn Chang – A Hellish, Devilish Halloween

John E. Swan – Beachball

Mystery Writer – Solitude

Shaun M Jooste – Curse of the Forgotten Evil


The book is already available on Amazon, and will be made available for wider distribution soon. The paperback has already been approved by Amazon, and will be available live soon. Here is the link for the US Amazon site, but it is available on Amazon worldwide: http://amzn.to/2p1F6RV

Next up will be the Sci Fi Anthology 'CEA Into the Beyond' and the Fantasy 'CEA Past your Reality'. For more information, visit https://celenicearth.wordpress.com

Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@celenicearth.com
End
Source:
Email:***@celenicearth.com
Tags:Horror, Supernatural, Anthology
Industry:Books
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Products
Celenic Earth Publications PRs
