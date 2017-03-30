News By Tag
'CEA Through the Dark' Horror Anthology Volume 1 released
Celenic Earth Publications releases its debut horror anthology
Most of the writers in this Volume are publishing their very first work, while others have had some published work released before. There is some severe tension in the stories, with each of the authors building up the suspense in their own way.
As a brief introduction, here are the list of authors with their stories:
Dean Clark – Rivertone
Andi Hodgetts – Stonehurst
Jamie Alvey – Initiation
Shawn Chang – A Hellish, Devilish Halloween
John E. Swan – Beachball
Mystery Writer – Solitude
Shaun M Jooste – Curse of the Forgotten Evil
The book is already available on Amazon, and will be made available for wider distribution soon. The paperback has already been approved by Amazon, and will be available live soon. Here is the link for the US Amazon site, but it is available on Amazon worldwide: http://amzn.to/
Next up will be the Sci Fi Anthology 'CEA Into the Beyond' and the Fantasy 'CEA Past your Reality'. For more information, visit https://celenicearth.wordpress.com
Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@celenicearth.com
