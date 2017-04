'CEA Through the Dark' Horror Anthology Volume 1 released

Celenic Earth Publications releases its debut horror anthology

-- It has finally happened. Celenic Earth Publications has released its first horror anthology, 'CEA Through the Dark Volume 1'. It has been a month in a half in the making, with 7 writers pulling through to the end with their stories.Most of the writers in this Volume are publishing their very first work, while others have had some published work released before. There is some severe tension in the stories, with each of the authors building up the suspense in their own way.As a brief introduction, here are the list of authors with their stories:Dean Clark – RivertoneAndi Hodgetts – StonehurstJamie Alvey – InitiationShawn Chang – A Hellish, Devilish HalloweenJohn E. Swan – BeachballMystery Writer – SolitudeShaun M Jooste – Curse of the Forgotten EvilThe book is already available on Amazon, and will be made available for wider distribution soon. The paperback has already been approved by Amazon, and will be available live soon. Here is the link for the US Amazon site, but it is available on Amazon worldwide: http://amzn.to/ 2p1F6RV Next up will be the Sci Fi Anthology 'CEA Into the Beyond' and the Fantasy 'CEA Past your Reality'. For more information, visit https://celenicearth.wordpress.com