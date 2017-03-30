News By Tag
Capital Market Center names new tenants and shows off new look to Tuscaloosa
Long regarded as one of Tuscaloosa's most popular retail centers, Capital Market Center – with only a few units remaining – ispreparing tostartdevelopmentofPhaseII ofupto20,000 square feet.The developer, Troy Cox of Cypress Ridge Development Group says "with no other Publix supermarkets within 50 miles to the South, Capital Market Center is able to draw customers from a greater distance.In addition, new residential development and existing, young, upscale neighborhoodsmakethisanidealinvestment."
For more information on this golden leasing opportunity, call Buff Teague, JLL Retail Brokerage at (251) 341-1611.
Capital Market Center
Publix • Sports Clips • UPS Store • Top Nails • The Monitor • Beauty Way • Hungry Howies • Mariner Finance • Daylight Donuts • One Stop Tobacco Outlet • 9Round Fitness - 30 Min Kickbox Fitness
