Capital Market Center names new tenants and shows off new look to Tuscaloosa

-- Capital Market Center at Highway 69 in Tuscaloosa has announced several new tenants along with a fresh new look for the successful neighborhood retail center. In recent months, the Publix Super Market-anchored center has signed One Stop Tobacco Outlet, Mariner Finance and 9Round Fitness - 30 Min Kickbox Fitness to the successful roster of shops, restaurants and services.Long regarded as one of Tuscaloosa's most popular retail centers, Capital Market Center – with only a few units remaining – ispreparing tostartdevelopmentofPhaseII ofupto20,000 square feet.The developer, Troy Cox of Cypress Ridge Development Group says "with no other Publix supermarkets within 50 miles to the South, Capital Market Center is able to draw customers from a greater distance.In addition, new residential development and existing, young, upscale neighborhoodsmakethisanidealinvestment."Just minutes from Shelton State Community College, Capital Market Center has the idea mix of recent improvements, ample parking, easy access and great signage opportunities for its tenants.For more information on this golden leasing opportunity, call Buff Teague, JLL Retail Brokerage at (251) 341-1611.Capital Market CenterPublix • Sports Clips • UPS Store • Top Nails • The Monitor • Beauty Way • Hungry Howies • Mariner Finance • Daylight Donuts • One Stop Tobacco Outlet • 9Round Fitness - 30 Min Kickbox Fitness