CERTUS Senior Living implements aggressive construction schedule
CERTUS Senior Living has completed negotiations on the purchase of four (4) new locations throughout Florida
In less than 24 months, CERTUS has become the center of attention for many in the memory care industry. CERTUS CEO, Glen Pawlowski, attributes this to his newly assembled team of industry professionals:
Starting with a preliminary investment of more than $91 million dollars, and with more communities planned, CERTUS has also received an enthusiastic response from new funding partners across the United States and Canada. CERTUS is known for its unique approach to community design, its attentiveness to holistic care and the full engagement of its residents in daily living through a stimulating environment.
Upon entering a CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living community, residents and visitors alike will enjoy an impressive departure from more commonplace facilities. Built on a Town Center concept, the community features large, open spaces and a "main street-styled"
CERTUS communities are designed with every detail in mind—from window treatments to wall covering, the location of light switches to the ease-of-use of plumbing fixtures, the quality of the flooring and even the texture of the upholstery. The "experiential"
The care and engagement of the residents promises to be just as extraordinary as the community itself. Joshua J. Freitas, CERTUS V.P. of Program Development observes: "Our passion for the exceptional care of our residents begins in the simplest of ways. Hourly one-on-one contact with our memory care specialist, a more thoughtful engagement of each individual resident that encourages, comforts and stimulates according to their specific needs. Special attention is paid to their everyday life in making each day unique in every way. From cognitive therapies, to delicious nutrition, engaging activity to friendly socializing, our residents have the opportunity to thrive with a quality of life never before experienced in memory care."
Each CERTUS community will employ the EHR (Electronic Health Records) platform, now considered the gold standard of digitally integrating communications, medication management and custom resident care plans. Motion sensor lighting as well as other advanced conveniences will be incorporated into each community. A complete resident-oriented fitness and therapy center will enhance the community. CERTUS management's goal is to provide a relaxed, hometown feel for each resident and their family. Samantha Hollister, CERTUS President says: "Most visitors will be hard pressed to find a "clinical feel" anywhere in our communities;
About CERTUS Premier Memory Care communities
CERTUS communities are expertly designed to positively address the daily needs and the specific care for residents with memory disorders. Providing our residents, families and associates with meaning, purpose and success through a culture of collaboration and engagement creates a community where every moment matters. Professional, dementia certified, compassionate associates, a home-like sensory-pleasing environment and increasing levels of care and programming as needed, all help to fulfill CERTUS' commitment to providing a premiere memory care living environment.
About CERTUS Senior Living, LLC
CERTUS Senior Living is a privately held developer/operator which master leases the Memory Care communities it specializes in creating. Pioneers in assisted living communities, CERTUS Senior Living emphasizes wellness in its care and service, catering to the physical, intellectual and social well-being of its residents. For more information, visit www.CertusSeniorLiving.com (http://www.CertusSeniorLiving.com).
