 
News By Tag
* Retail
* Shopping
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Perry
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Paradise Shoppes of Perry gets new tenants and new look for 2017

Cypress Development Group, developer of Paradise Shoppes of Perry announces new tenants
 
PERRY, Ga. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Paradise Shoppes of Perry recently announced the signing of Perry's first-to-market Starbucks. The Developer, Troy Cox of Cypress Development Group says "Starbucks was attracted to the center's convenient location adjacent to the Houston County Courthouse, its proximity to I-75 and the upscale communities around the property." In addition, Southwest Georgia Healthcare Convenient Care Center has also executed a lease for a new urgent care center to open this year.

With easy access to the City of Perry, Warner Robbins Air Force Base, Perry Hospital and Cherokee Pines Golf Course, Paradise Shoppes is right where many retailers, services and restaurants want to be. As one of Perry's most popular shopping centers, Paradise Shoppes has substantial parking, ideal location, easy access and great visibility.

For more information on this golden leasing opportunity, call Gary Woodward, JLL Retail Brokerage at (404) 995-6455.

Paradise Shoppes of Perry

Publix • Subway • Marco's Pizza • McDonald's • O'Reilly Auto Parts • Jalisco Grill
China King • Solar Nails • Cuts N' Paradise • JL Motor • Circle K • UPS Store • Top Nails  Starbucks Coffee (spring 2017) • Southwest Georgia Healthcare Convenient Care Center

For more information about Cypress Development Group or Paradise Shoppes of Perry please contact our representative:

Brent Myrold

Metropolis Advertising & Design

719 Peachtree Rd., Ste. 210

Orlando, FL 32804

brent@metopolisadvertising.com

Contact
Brent Myrold
***@metopolisadvertising.com
End
Source:Cypress Development Group
Email:***@metopolisadvertising.com
Tags:Retail, Shopping, Real Estate
Industry:Retail
Location:Perry - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Metropolis Advertising News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share