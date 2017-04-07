News By Tag
Paradise Shoppes of Perry gets new tenants and new look for 2017
Cypress Development Group, developer of Paradise Shoppes of Perry announces new tenants
With easy access to the City of Perry, Warner Robbins Air Force Base, Perry Hospital and Cherokee Pines Golf Course, Paradise Shoppes is right where many retailers, services and restaurants want to be. As one of Perry's most popular shopping centers, Paradise Shoppes has substantial parking, ideal location, easy access and great visibility.
For more information on this golden leasing opportunity, call Gary Woodward, JLL Retail Brokerage at (404) 995-6455.
Paradise Shoppes of Perry
Publix • Subway • Marco's Pizza • McDonald's • O'Reilly Auto Parts • Jalisco Grill
China King • Solar Nails • Cuts N' Paradise • JL Motor • Circle K • UPS Store • Top Nails Starbucks Coffee (spring 2017) • Southwest Georgia Healthcare Convenient Care Center
For more information about Cypress Development Group or Paradise Shoppes of Perry please contact our representative:
Brent Myrold
Metropolis Advertising & Design
719 Peachtree Rd., Ste. 210
Orlando, FL 32804
brent@metopolisadvertising.com
Brent Myrold
***@metopolisadvertising.com
