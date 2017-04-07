Paradise Shoppes of Perry gets new tenants and new look for 2017

Cypress Development Group, developer of Paradise Shoppes of Perry announces new tenants

-- Paradise Shoppes of Perry recently announced the signing of Perry's first-to-market Starbucks. The Developer, Troy Cox of Cypress Development Group says "Starbucks was attracted to the center's convenient location adjacent to the Houston County Courthouse, its proximity to I-75 and the upscale communities around the property." In addition, Southwest Georgia Healthcare Convenient Care Center has also executed a lease for a new urgent care center to open this year.With easy access to the City of Perry, Warner Robbins Air Force Base, Perry Hospital and Cherokee Pines Golf Course, Paradise Shoppes is right where many retailers, services and restaurants want to be. As one of Perry's most popular shopping centers, Paradise Shoppes has substantial parking, ideal location, easy access and great visibility.For more information on this golden leasing opportunity, call Gary Woodward, JLL Retail Brokerage at (404) 995-6455.Paradise Shoppes of PerryPublix • Subway • Marco's Pizza • McDonald's • O'Reilly Auto Parts • Jalisco GrillChina King • Solar Nails • Cuts N' Paradise • JL Motor • Circle K • UPS Store • Top Nails Starbucks Coffee (spring 2017) • Southwest Georgia Healthcare Convenient Care CenterFor more information about Cypress Development Group or Paradise Shoppes of Perry please contact our representative:Brent MyroldMetropolis Advertising & Design719 Peachtree Rd., Ste. 210Orlando, FL 32804